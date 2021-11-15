ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

By Aleksandra Bush
fox4kc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they approached the sinking aircraft, a man climbed out. Photos show him standing on top of the small plane as rescuers arrived. Medical personnel evaluated the man who did not appear to be injured. “The situational...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 36

Joey Torres
4d ago

He quickly strapped15 kilos of cocaine on flippers back and whispered I'll see you in Miami boy.😉

Reply(1)
11
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man rescued from sinking airplane discovered off the coast of Florida

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — As agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were conducting joint operations close to Cedar Key recently, they discovered something they hadn't been looking for: A man standing on top of a sinking airplane. What You Need To Know. Customs and Border Protection agents were recently...
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

VIDEO: Police rescue woman from sinking car

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department in Florida released bodycam footage showing officers rescue a woman from a sinking car on Friday. The officers responded to a call about a crash that night and realized a driver was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived, according to police.
PORT ORANGE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa-based Customs and Border Protection agents help save man from sinking plane

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Tampa Bay area rescuers helped save a man from a sinking plane this week off the coast of Cedar Key, Florida. According to television station WCJB, the small plane went down around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday – shortly after taking off from a runway about a half-mile away at George T. Lewis Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is trying to figure out what went wrong.
CEDAR KEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Federal Agents#Marine Operations#Oregon Pays
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Rescue 5-year-old Girl Abandoned on Island in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, TX – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass Station rescued a 5-year-old girl after she was left on an island, Nov. 13. Agents encountered a group of illegal aliens who illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas. An adult female in the group reported to agents that her minor daughter was left behind on an island in the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico.
EAGLE PASS, TX
cbs17

Federal agents raid home in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal agents raided a Raleigh home on Wednesday. Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a federal search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Hathaway Road. Officers from the Raleigh Police Department also assisted in the search.
RALEIGH, NC
kyma.com

Yuma Border Patrol agents rescue seven migrants lost in desert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, November 6, Yuma Sector Border Patrol received a call from a man who was lost in the desert. The man said he illegally crossed into the U.S. and was wandering the desert for five days without food and water. Border Patrol Search Trauma...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
kurv.com

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man From Burning Car Near McAllen

Border Patrol agents are being credited with helping to save a man’s life following a crash just south of McAllen. The agents heard the vehicle crash near the U.S. Expressway 77/83 frontage road and Bentsen Road on Saturday. The agents pulled the injured man from the vehicle as it caught fire and helped provide first aid until first responders arrived. The extent of the man’s injuries was not released.
MCALLEN, TX
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Federal agents execute search warrants in Peters case

Federal agents executed four search warrants in Mesa County on Tuesday in pursuit of evidence related to investigations surrounding potential criminal matters related to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others involved in possible breaches of election security protocols, The Daily Sentinel has learned. While Mesa County District Attorney Dan...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Shore News Network

Dehydrated Migrant Rescued by Agents

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, Sunday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., when El Centro Sector Communication received a distress call from a group of individuals who illegally crossed into the United States and needed assistance. El Centro Station notified agents working in the field of the distress call and along with air support provided by the Department of Defense (DOD) responded to last known area of the group. At approximately 9:47 p.m., DOD air support visually located the individuals which led agents to respond and encounter four individuals consisting of three females and one male, all citizens of Mexico.
OCOTILLO, CA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man falls 100 feet to his death on zipline after sacrificing himself to save woman, friend says

A California zipline employee fell 100 feet to his death after sacrificing himself to save a stranded woman stuck on the zipline as he worried they might both fall under their combined weight. The incident took place on Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zipline on the La Jolla Indian Reservation in the Pauma Valley in southern California, between Los Angeles and San Diego.Joaquin Romero was helping a woman on the platform get hooked into the gear when she slid onto the line. Mr Romero, 34, reportedly grabbed onto the harness to stop her from going further but...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Plane passengers outraged after they catch man giving himself a tattoo

A passenger left travelers stunned after he was caught giving a friend a tattoo during a flight. The man was caught using a tattoo gun while the plane was landing. The video was posted by Instagram account Passenger Shaming, with the caption: “Thoughts and prayers for no turbulence.”. The video...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy