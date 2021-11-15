Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, Sunday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., when El Centro Sector Communication received a distress call from a group of individuals who illegally crossed into the United States and needed assistance. El Centro Station notified agents working in the field of the distress call and along with air support provided by the Department of Defense (DOD) responded to last known area of the group. At approximately 9:47 p.m., DOD air support visually located the individuals which led agents to respond and encounter four individuals consisting of three females and one male, all citizens of Mexico.
