Blake Lively Directs Taylor Swift Video “I Bet You Think About Me”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago
Blake Lively has made her directorial debut with Taylor Swift.

The former Gossip Girl directed the latest video for Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me,” off the rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Surprise! New music video tomorrow,” wrote Swift on Instagram, along with a 10-second teaser of the video featuring a hand ripping through a red velvet wedding cake. Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, also shared the teaser video.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, and wickedly funny BlakeLively on her directorial debut,” added Swift. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

The song, reportedly about her split from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, is one in a string of breakup songs for Swift during this era—Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles / Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love / Oh, they sit around talkin’ about the meaning of life / And the book that just saved ’em that I hadn’t heard of—and features country singer Chris Stapleton in the updated version and is one of the unearthed songs that didn’t make it on Swift’s original 2012 released of Red.

For Swift, who has been directing the past few music videos on her own, “I Be You Think About Me” marks the first collaboration for the singer and Lively.

Red is the second album re-release by Swift as she works on reclaiming ownership of her back catalog, which fell under the ownership of Scooter Braun after his purchase of Big Machine Records in 2018. Earlier in 2021, Swift also released her 2008 album Fearless.

Photo: Guy Aroch / Taylor Swift ‘Red’ Album)

