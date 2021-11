It’s amazing to think that modern consoles are on such parity with high-end PCs these days, more so than they’ve ever been. This is especially true when talking about storage, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X taking advantage of the latest PCIe 4.0 storage standards. Of course, while you need to use custom drives on the rear of the Xbox Series X, or standard external drives, the PlayStation 5 is a lot more open to upgrades. You can install an M.2 drive inside the console much as you can do with a PC. The T-Force CARDEA A440 M.2 PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD I have in the office can be used with a PC, but it is also rated to work on the PlayStation 5 too. Albeit, I’m sticking with PC testing today so that I can show you the proper performance figures of the drive.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO