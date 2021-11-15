ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake, LeBron James & Naomi Osaka Invest In Sports Technology Firm Projected To Be Worth Billions

LeBron James , Drake , and Naomi Osaka are getting into business together.

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

All three superstars recently invested in a sports technology company that could bring them a huge payday, living in an industry projected to be worth $57 billion by 2027.

According to a press release, StatusPro is a sports tech and gaming firm which uses extended reality to “create training and fan engagement products.” The firm currently works alongside multiple NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Players Association, and NCAA collegiate teams. Other investors in the company include Verizon, KB Partners, Greycroft, Maverick Carter, Jimmy Iovine , Paul Wachter , and Leeds United stakeholders.

“It’s incredibly humbling that pioneers of their level believe in us as founders and in our vision for this industry,” said founder Andrew Hawkins, a former NFL player who previously worked at James’ SpringHill Entertainment. “We always say StatusPro is only as strong as our team, and our team just got a whole lot stronger.”

Naomi Osaka also spoke about her investment into the company, saying in a statement:

“I look for investment opportunities that can have a lasting impact on culture and society – and StatusPRO is poised to do that. It’s not only going to influence gaming and entertainment (two things I am passionate about), but also the way athletes can train and analyze their performance.”

This latest business move for Drake follows another from the rapper, who recently invested in a chain of Los Angeles-based hot chicken restaurants , joining Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others by taking a minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

