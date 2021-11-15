ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Midseason Review With Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Part Two

By James Rapien
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — Part two of our midseason discussion with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is here! Jake Liscow and I asked him about the offensive line, Joe Burrow, the scheme and so much more. Watch part two of our conversation below. If you missed part one, go here.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

