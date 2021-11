OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Journey will make a tour stop at the Paycom Center next year with special guest Billy Idol. The concert is slated for Thursday, March 17. “It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on stage!” says Neal Schon of Journey. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO