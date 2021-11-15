ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Scotland’s bottle and can deposit scheme set to be delayed again

By Severin Carrell Scotland editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkx9O_0cx6w8nG00
Fizzy drinks on shelving inside convenience shop Photograph: Justin Kase zsixz/Alamy

The launch of the UK’s first bottle and can deposit scheme is expected to be delayed again, with Scottish ministers accused of giving in to lobbying from retailers and industry.

The scheme, in which shops in Scotland will be required to install recycling machines and charge a 20p deposit on every can and bottle, was due to be launched in July next year – three years after it was originally unveiled.

Deposit return schemes have been shown to cut littering, reduce waste sent to incinerators that contribute to climate heating, conserve scarce resources and cut energy use by boosting glass, plastics and metal recycling.

It is understood Nicola Sturgeon’s cabinet will be told on Tuesday the scheme will not now start until March or October 2023, despite the Scottish National party’s manifesto pledge earlier this year it would start as planned next July.

The delay has alarmed environment campaigners, who had originally praised the Scottish government’s leadership.

The Association for the Preservation of Rural Scotland, Greenpeace UK and Surfers Against Sewage are lobbying MSPs to reject the delay, which will need to be approved by Holyrood. The scheme was originally due to start in April this year.

“A further delay just after Scotland hosted Cop26 would send out a clear message to the world that – despite all its fine words – the Scottish government is simply not serious about striving for net zero,” the campaigners told MSPs last week.

The delay is expected to be announced in Holyrood on Wednesday by the Scottish Greens minister, Lorna Slater, who was appointed Scotland’s green skills, circular economy and biodiversity minister in a historic cooperation deal between Sturgeon’s government and the Greens in August.

Slater’s decision to approve the delay will cause anger and disquiet among Scottish Green activists and voters: next year’s start-date was also set out in the party’s manifesto at May’s election.

Three days after Sturgeon revealed her government would begin official talks on a cooperation deal with the Greens , Slater tweeted:

The deposit return policy will directly affect major drinks firms such as AG Barr, the makers of Irn-Bru, which won worldwide fame when it became a talking point during the Cop26 climate talks .

AG Barr had the monopoly on supplying soft drinks inside the summit venue. Sturgeon, who has criticised the Glasgow climate deal as inadequate, presented the US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a can of Irn-Bru last week.

A Scottish government spokesperson said ministers “remain fully committed” to implementing the scheme but would not confirm or deny it would be delayed. He confirmed the start date was under review.

“Industry has made progress, including the establishment of a scheme administrator, Circularity Scotland,” he said. “This has been done in trying circumstances, with those sectors responsible for delivering the scheme facing unprecedented disruption as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.”

Angus MacDonald, the former SNP MSP who chaired the Holyrood committee that oversaw the scheme’s legislation, said there was no good reason for another delay, and that Norway and Germany were far faster in implementing their schemes.

“Modern systems tend to take about a year to get set up once the structure is agreed, as happened here months ago. I’ve seen no good reason why our clear commitment to launch Scotland’s already delayed system next year can’t be met,” he said.

Circularity Scotland hinted on its website the start date could be delayed. “Currently, the launch of the scheme is anticipated to take place on 1 July 2022, however this may change depending on the outcome of a review currently being undertaken by the Scottish government,” it said.

APRS, Greenpeace and Surfers Against Sewage predict a further delay will lead to millions of used cans and bottles littering towns and the countryside.

In a briefing given to Holyrood MSPs last week, they said 64m bottles and cans would be littered in Scotland between April 2021 – the scheme’s original start date, and July 2022, increasing cleansing and waste disposal costs for local authorities. Zero Waste Scotland, a government-funded charity, has estimated the deposit return scheme will cut Scotland’s carbon emissions by 160,000 tonnes a year.

Nina Schrank, a plastics campaigner at Greenpeace, said: “It’s shocking to see the Scottish government once again choosing to delay the long-awaited deposit return scheme until 2023, while continuing to spout fine words about environmental protection. This vital manifesto promise, backed by the Scottish Greens and SNP, has yet to be delivered and this new delay is not good enough.

“If Nicola Sturgeon’s government wants its green credentials to be taken seriously, it needs to start turning words into actions: more delay means plastic pollution continues to devastate people and planet, and her words ring hollow. Our planet can’t afford many more broken promises and delays like this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Greenpeace#Uk#Fizzy#Surfers Against Sewage#Greens#Scottish Green
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Paul Dacre pulls out of running to be next Ofcom chair

Paul Dacre has pulled out of the running to be the next chair of the media regulator, Ofcom, after concerns were raised about the transparency of the recruitment process. After failing in his first attempt when an interview panel decided the former editor of the Daily Mail did not fulfil the required criteria, ministers then cleared the way for him to be given another shot.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: There are leaves on the line and Boris Johnson’s bluster won’t get rid of them

There’s a cartoon joke doing the rounds online that goes thus: “How many Boris Johnson fans does it take to change a lightbulb? None. He’ll just tell them he’s changed it and then sit around in the dark applauding.”He has now been prime minister for two and a half years, half a full term, and there exists no sign that this plan, if it can be called that, of government by saying and not by doing, is going to abate.The Integrated Rail Plan is out. It is, as far as Johnson is concerned, the “biggest ever public investment in...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
The Guardian

China’s infamous list of grievances with Australia ‘should be longer than 14 points’, top diplomat says

It’s become infamous in the troubled relationship between Australia and China. The Chinese embassy’s 14 dot points itemising a raft of difficulties with the Australian government – labelled a “list of grievances” when the story broke last year – has taken on a life of its own. Prime minister Scott Morrison even showed it to counterparts at the G7 in Cornwall in June.
CHINA
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy