Moustaches are back, here's how to groom yours the right way

I’ve always been a northern miserablist when it comes to wearing colour – regularly shying away from the brighter shades and sticking to murkier greens and blues. And yet, in my mid-50s there has been a surprising metamorphosis; growing in my natural hair colour has opened a whole new kaleidoscopic world – both on my head and in my wardrobe. With a head full of greyish hair, I’m taking a colourful outlook, much more willing to experiment with my wardrobe and introduce warmer tones. While I can wear black again – and occasionally do, in the form of a turtleneck jumper or tuxedo jacket – it’s never head-to-toe. Placing carefully chosen brights – in this instance switching khaki for Kelly green – alongside a neutral backdrop allows me to stay within my zone of comfortable colours.

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO