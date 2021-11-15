ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Moustaches are back, here's how to groom yours the right way

By Lee Kynaston
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world seems as if it's returning back to its former ways, for those of us still working remotely, spending more time homebound has given men many things – a wider waistline and a better understanding of how hard teachers work (we're certainly not over the events of...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

'Bold and powerful' eyeshadow is back - here's how to wear it over 40

Take one look at the recent run of red carpet events and it's obvious that statement eyeshadow (and liner, glitter et al) is back - and we couldn't think of a better antidote to the winter blues than a dose of decadent purple draped over eyelids - which is after all the easiest way to indulge in a bolder colour spectrum without having to splash your cash on a new frock.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

Here's How to Elevate Your PJs For an All-Day Lounge Look

We're nearing the end of 2021, and one of the major fashion takeaways from this year is that loungewear is no longer reserved for just the couch. Gone are the days of judging someone for wearing sweatpants to the grocery store or school drop-off — and they definitely won't be missed. The fact is that pajamas have become completely acceptable everyday wear, and we couldn't be happier about it.
APPAREL
Telegraph

Why adding a colourful coat to your wardrobe is the perfect mood booster - and the best ones to buy now

I’ve always been a northern miserablist when it comes to wearing colour – regularly shying away from the brighter shades and sticking to murkier greens and blues. And yet, in my mid-50s there has been a surprising metamorphosis; growing in my natural hair colour has opened a whole new kaleidoscopic world – both on my head and in my wardrobe. With a head full of greyish hair, I’m taking a colourful outlook, much more willing to experiment with my wardrobe and introduce warmer tones. While I can wear black again – and occasionally do, in the form of a turtleneck jumper or tuxedo jacket – it’s never head-to-toe. Placing carefully chosen brights – in this instance switching khaki for Kelly green – alongside a neutral backdrop allows me to stay within my zone of comfortable colours.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robb Report

5 At-Home Facial Peels That’ll Help You Put Your Best Face Forward

One of the best ways to have a brighter, clearer and smoothe-looking complexion is to incorporate exfoliating ingredients into your weekly regimen. These ingredients help lift away dead, dull, rough patches of skin, prevent clogged pores, and ensure that the most youthful and healthy cells stay at the surface. There are lots of ways to exfoliate, from serums to acne treatments to cleansers. The strength of each product varies, however, depending on its combination of ingredients, as well as its intended use. And no such product is as potent as the peel. The word “peel” sounds a lot more daunting than it...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

'Misogyny is alive and kicking': Female food entrepreneur fires back at critics who slammed her for wearing 'inappropriate' shorts and kitten heels for Shark Tank pitch - and accused her of using her looks to get a deal

A female entrepreneur has slammed 'misogynistic' critics who called her out for wearing tiny shorts on Shark Tank and said she looked like an 'arrogant C-word' during her pitch. Sabeena Ladha, 31, went on the show to try to get a deal with one of the Sharks for her vegan...
ENTERTAINMENT
SPY

Here’s How To Fix Scratches on Your Wood Floors

Table of Contents How To Fix Scratches On Wood Floors Home Remedies That Can Help Preventative Measures Don’t let the fear of scratches stop you from having beautiful hardwood floors. Although they’re not ideal, scratches are somewhat inevitable. Homes are full of life, which means furniture getting moved, pets and children running around, maybe even some dancing guests in high heels. Luckily, there are ways to keep your floors looking as good as new, from home remedies to miracle products you can easily buy online.    How To Fix Scratches On Wood Floors    STEP ONE — Clean thoroughly but gently  When dirt particles get ground into wood floors,...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
PopSugar

The Recovery Is Just as Important as the Workout — Here's How to Do It the Right Way

Every workout is an accomplishment, but just because the workout is over doesn't mean the effort stops. A strategic recovery is necessary in order to see those gains you're after. Whether you're doing an intense HIIT circuit or something lighter like a yoga practice, taking time to nourish and reset your body afterward is essential to your overall fitness and health.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Peanut Butter Is Not Always Vegan—Here’s How To Tell if Yours Is

Maybe it’s because it conjures up childhood memories of snacking on PB&J sandwiches, but there’s just something so comforting about peanut butter. And now that we’re all grown up, we can get creative with the ways we consume it—chocolate peanut butter smoothies, protein-packed peanut butter bread, or crunchy peanut butter balls, to name a few. What’s more, some brands now even make flavored versions of this pantry staple by swirling in other ingredients like cinnamon, honey, and chocolate. Which begs the question: Is peanut butter vegan? Or, like other surprising foods that aren't vegan or vegetarian, such as kimchi, marshmallows, and orange juice, does it contain animal byproducts? Ahead, we chatted with an RD and a nutritionist for the answer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

How to plan Christmas (so you can actually enjoy it)

This is the moment I am supposed to apologise for bringing up Christmas in November, but I am afraid I am entirely unapologetic. In my experience, it’s often those who don’t have to organise it, cook for it, decorate for it, write cards, shop and wrap for it who indulge themselves in the no-Christmas-before-December rule, usually believing that on the stroke of midnight on November 30, the Christmas elves show up and organise everything while the house sleeps. (Newsflash: they do not.)
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy