Cam Newton is going back to where it all began, after the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him, officially signed the former MVP to a one-year deal on Thursday. As first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback has signed a deal to return to the Panthers, with whom he originally played from 2011 through to 2019. While in Carolina, the former number one overall pick took the team to a Super Bowl and won a MVP Award.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO