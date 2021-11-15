School fog delays across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Callif. (KGET) — Thick fog throughout the county has caused several school districts postpone the start of school by two hours.

The following schools have fog delays, according to the Kern County Superintendent of School’s Website:

Pond School District – Fog Closure

General Shafter School District – Fog Closure (Buses only)

Richland School District – Fog Closure

Wasco Union High School District – Fog Closure

Wasco union Elementary School District – Fog Closure

Lost Hills Union School District – Fog Closure

Fairfax School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Elk Hills School District – Water Line Break – School Closure (not fog related)

Beardsley School District – 2 hours

Buttonwillow Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Arvin High School – (KHSD) Fog Delay – 2 hours

Shafter High School – Fog Closure (Previously 2 hour delay)

Standard School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours

Maple School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Di Giorgio School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Fairfax School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 Hours

Norris School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Richland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Rosedale Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

General Shafter School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

McFarland Unified School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Pond School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Delano Union School District 2 Hour Fog Delay for All Delano Elementary Including Special Ed Routes

Panama-Buena Vista School District Fog Delay – Buses Only

Vineland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours Mon

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Fog Delay – 3 hours

Delano Joint Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent Fog Delay – 2 hours

Wasco Union Elementary School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Wasco Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

Bakersfield City School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours

Semitropic School District Fog Delay – 2 hours

All High Schools operated by KHSD in the Bakersfield by KSHD in Bakersfield Area including Shafter and Arvin High Schools – 2 hours

Lakeside Union School District – 2 hours

Arvin Union School District Fog – 2 hours

Greenfield Union School District – 2 hours

Lamont School District – 2 hours

Lost Hills Union School District – 2 hours

ROC and CTEC classes are also on a fog delay:

All a.m. class will now run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

No bus transportation will be provided for a.m. sessions.

Parents do not need to call in and clear student absences.

All p.m. classes will no be effected and will be from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., bus transportation included.

To view a full list you can go here .

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

