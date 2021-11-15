School fog delays across Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Callif. (KGET) — Thick fog throughout the county has caused several school districts postpone the start of school by two hours.
The following schools have fog delays, according to the Kern County Superintendent of School’s Website:
- Pond School District – Fog Closure
- General Shafter School District – Fog Closure (Buses only)
- Richland School District – Fog Closure
- Wasco Union High School District – Fog Closure
- Wasco union Elementary School District – Fog Closure
- Lost Hills Union School District – Fog Closure
- Fairfax School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Elk Hills School District – Water Line Break – School Closure (not fog related)
- Beardsley School District – 2 hours
- Buttonwillow Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Arvin High School – (KHSD) Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Shafter High School – Fog Closure (Previously 2 hour delay)
- Standard School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours
- Maple School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Di Giorgio School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Fairfax School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 Hours
- Norris School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Richland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Rosedale Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- General Shafter School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- McFarland Unified School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Pond School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Delano Union School District 2 Hour Fog Delay for All Delano Elementary Including Special Ed Routes
- Panama-Buena Vista School District Fog Delay – Buses Only
- Vineland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours Mon
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Fog Delay – 3 hours
- Delano Joint Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Wasco Union Elementary School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Wasco Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- Bakersfield City School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours
- Semitropic School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
- All High Schools operated by KHSD in the Bakersfield by KSHD in Bakersfield Area including Shafter and Arvin High Schools – 2 hours
- Lakeside Union School District – 2 hours
- Arvin Union School District Fog – 2 hours
- Greenfield Union School District – 2 hours
- Lamont School District – 2 hours
- Lost Hills Union School District – 2 hours
ROC and CTEC classes are also on a fog delay:
- All a.m. class will now run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- No bus transportation will be provided for a.m. sessions.
- Parents do not need to call in and clear student absences.
- All p.m. classes will no be effected and will be from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., bus transportation included.
