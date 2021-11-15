ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

School fog delays across Kern County

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfzDw_0cx6uT4S00

BAKERSFIELD, Callif. (KGET) — Thick fog throughout the county has caused several school districts postpone the start of school by two hours.

The following schools have fog delays, according to the Kern County Superintendent of School’s Website:

  • Pond School District – Fog Closure
  • General Shafter School District – Fog Closure (Buses only)
  • Richland School District – Fog Closure
  • Wasco Union High School District – Fog Closure
  • Wasco union Elementary School District – Fog Closure
  • Lost Hills Union School District – Fog Closure
  • Fairfax School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Elk Hills School District – Water Line Break – School Closure (not fog related)
  • Beardsley School District – 2 hours
  • Buttonwillow Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Arvin High School – (KHSD) Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Shafter High School – Fog Closure (Previously 2 hour delay)
  • Standard School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours
  • Maple School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Di Giorgio School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Fairfax School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 Hours
  • Norris School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Richland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Rosedale Union School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • General Shafter School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • McFarland Unified School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Pond School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Delano Union School District 2 Hour Fog Delay for All Delano Elementary Including Special Ed Routes
  • Panama-Buena Vista School District Fog Delay – Buses Only
  • Vineland School District Fog Delay – 2 hours Mon
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District Fog Delay – 3 hours
  • Delano Joint Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • All Special Ed. Classes operated by County Superintendent Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Wasco Union Elementary School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Wasco Union High School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • Bakersfield City School District Fog Delay – Buses Only – 2 hours
  • Semitropic School District Fog Delay – 2 hours
  • All High Schools operated by KHSD in the Bakersfield by KSHD in Bakersfield Area including Shafter and Arvin High Schools – 2 hours
  • Lakeside Union School District – 2 hours
  • Arvin Union School District Fog – 2 hours
  • Greenfield Union School District – 2 hours
  • Lamont School District – 2 hours
  • Lost Hills Union School District – 2 hours

ROC and CTEC classes are also on a fog delay:

  • All a.m. class will now run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • No bus transportation will be provided for a.m. sessions.
  • Parents do not need to call in and clear student absences.
  • All p.m. classes will no be effected and will be from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., bus transportation included.

To view a full list you can go here .

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

KGET

Kern Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 333 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 333 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 155,451 cases and 1,763 deaths. The department says 47,842 residents have recovered and 97,936 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,829 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco receives $24M for State Route 46 improvements for high-speed rail

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Department of Transportation awarded $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority to reconstruct State Route 46 in order to safely build the high-speed rail through the area. “High-speed rail is about connecting Californians and our diverse communities,” said Brian Kelly, Authority CEO. “As we build this transformative […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Just a drill: Emergency exercise to be held at Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Don’t be alarmed, at 8 a.m. the Kern County Airports Department and local agencies will be holding a large-scale emergency response exercise at Meadows Field Airport. The exercise will sound and look like there is an actual emergency event taking place at Meadows Field and all local law enforcement, fire departments, EMT […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man convicted of molesting three children

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man on five counts of child sexual molestation involving three children Friday. Joel Santiz, 41, was found guilty of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and reported the abuse in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Prospective Garces Memorial students got to be a ‘Ram For A Day’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students interested in attending Garces Memorial High School got to be a “Ram For A Day” on Friday as part of the school’s annual event. The event aims to show prospective students what they can expect at Garces Memorial. The school hosted student-led activities and campus tours. Students and parents participated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
