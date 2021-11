Taylor Lautner — the actor best known for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight films — got down on one knee on Nov. 11, 2021 to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome. With a backdrop of pillar candles, roses, and a red neon sign that says “Lautner” (obviously), the couple chose to spend their lives together, sharing their engagement on Instagram with captions like, “And just like that, all my wishes came true” and “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU” (in caps, of course). But what brought the two Taylors to this romantic point? And what has Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome’s relationship timeline looked like up until now? Let’s dive in.

