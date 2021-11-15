One woman killed in Ramona house fire

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — One woman died early Monday after a fire tore through her Ramona home.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officials said the victim called to report the fire at her home on Telford Lane. Two San Diego Sheriff's deputies arrived and rushed in to find the woman, who was confined to a wheelchair due to recent surgery.

Unfortunately, they were not able to save the woman.

By the time fire officials arrived, they said the entire back portion of the home was engulfed in flames. Crews were able to eventually stamp the flames out.

"When you have homes that are heavy with what we call fuel loading which is a lot of material in the house. It’s difficult to put the fire out and extricate victims if need be," said CAL Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco.

Family members told ABC 10News the woman lived by herself and relied on help from caregivers to get around. There were two dogs in the house at the time. One was rescued by firefighters and was seen being given to her family. The second dog was found a short time later.

The woman's identity was not released.

The two deputies who ran into the home were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday morning.