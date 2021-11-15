ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals helping migrants on Poland-Belarus border fear backlash

By Joanna Plucinska
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
HAJNOWKA, Poland, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Paulina Bownik says police removed her from a hospital in the Polish city of Bialystok last month when she tried to give a sick migrant papers to sign so he could seek asylum.

She had heard the migrant would soon be taken back to the border with Belarus and wanted to help him begin the asylum process. But police intervened and she says she now faces a court hearing for allegedly disturbing the peace.

"From my understanding, helping is legal but they are trying to intimidate us," Bownik, 37, a doctor who has been providing support to migrants at the border, told Reuters.

Police in Bialystok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about her case.

She's one of over half a dozen locals, doctors and activists in the Poland-Belarus border region who said they felt authorities and hostile groups intimidated people helping migrants, threatening them with legal repercussions or violence.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Middle Eastern countries have tried to cross into Poland from Belarus to reach the European Union. Thousands have made it in recent months.

The EU says Belarus is waging hybrid warfare, sending migrants to the border in retaliation for sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's rule.

Polish charities say the situation on the border has created a humanitarian crisis as temperatures drop, and local groups say they face reprisals from the community and from authorities for helping the migrants.

Border Aid (Medycy na Granicy), which includes medics and doctors volunteering to treat sick migrants near the border, said their ambulance's tyres were deflated earlier this month and the windows of four of their cars were smashed recently.

"If at any point there was a situation in which someone was threatened for providing help, that's unacceptable," Jakub Sieczko, one of the medics running the operation, told a news conference.

They have suspended their activities on the advice of a security specialist, handing over to the Polish Centre for International Aid, an NGO.

THREATS FOR HELPING

Many people living near the border said they had faced the threat of being charged as smugglers for providing food and shelter to migrants - activities which lawyers said are not illegal.

One woman said she was threatened by a police officer with smuggling charges after she told him that she would allow migrants to sit in her car and would drive them to a doctor if temperatures continue to drop.

"I told him that I'm ready to go to court so that the court can prove that I'm smuggling people instead of helping those whose health and life are at risk," she told Reuters, asking to remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for the regional police said warming a migrant in one's car is not smuggling.

Another activist living near the state of emergency zone – a 3km-wide strip of land along the border which is off-limits to journalists, charities and non-residents - said she was fined 300 zlotys ($75) by the border guard for driving soup and clothes to a group of migrants in the zone.

While it is illegal for people who don't live in the border zone to enter it, many locals living nearby told Reuters that they have been allowed to enter to work or visit family.

The activist said she drives into the zone regularly and had never been fined until she was seen helping migrants.

A regional police spokesperson told Reuters that they were not responsible for handing out such fines and the border guard handled such situations in the state of emergency zone.

A border guard spokesperson said locals need to get permission to enter the zone and that will only be granted for the purpose of meeting someone who lives there permanently.

The interior ministry referred queries to the police and border guard.

Some residents of border towns said they understood the police and border guard were just doing their jobs.

Kamil Syller, a lawyer and resident of Werstok, has however started displaying a green light at his house to show migrants that help is available.

"It's so we are all united, so we're not afraid and we show each other that there's room to help," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
sunnysidesun.com

CNN on scene as violence erupts on Belarus-Poland border

The humanitarian crisis in Belarus is turning into a physical assault on Europe's borders, as migrants ramp up the fight for their lives by trying to force their way into Poland. CNN's Matthew Chance is in the middle of this dangerous escalation unfolding on an international frontier.
POLITICS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
kyma.com

78-thousand migrants to receive deportation notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration is sending out deportation notices to 78,000 migrants who were recently released into the U.S. after crossing the border with Mexico. According to two sources, they received "notices to report" when they arrived instead of "notices to appear." A "notice to report" puts...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
New York Post

Caravan heads to US after Biden failed to press border crisis in Mexico

Yet another caravan of Central American migrants is headed north toward the US-Mexico border after leaving southern Mexico Thursday — the same day President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and did not press the border crisis with him. The caravan of around 2,000 Central American and...
POTUS
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
