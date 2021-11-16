ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Economy, migration and coronavirus on N. America summit agenda, Mexico says

By Reuters
 3 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada will discuss the economic integration of North America, immigration and the coronavirus pandemic at a summit this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador is due to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington on Thursday at the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the three nations since 2016. Only Trudeau was in office last time.

"There are three issues: economic integration, migration and health regarding COVID and cooperation on dealing with the pandemic," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

The Mexican president said labor mobility in the region would also be on the agenda, and reiterated that he did not intend to discuss a proposed electricity market reform in Mexico which has caused concern inside the U.S government.

Lopez Obrador pitched his plan to change the constitution to give Mexico's state-owned power company priority over private investment in the energy market on the grounds that past governments had rigged the sector in favor of private interests.

Critics are concerned it breaches Mexico's obligations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell and Mexico's migration chief would be in the Mexican delegation, Lopez Obrador added.

Lopez Obrador said he would travel on Wednesday to Washington and return early on Friday.

Later on Monday, Canada said its foreign minister, Melanie Joly, was flying to Mexico City for talks with Ebrard ahead of the Washington summit.

During the talks, Joly would highlight the importance of working together on North American competitiveness and shared challenges such as climate change, her government said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
