VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

Courtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon have missed each other. The two rock artists—one hailing from Melbourne, the other from Cardiff—have crossed paths a number of times in their careers, but it wasn’t until a stint recording their respective albums last year in Joshua Tree that they connected for the first time. Given the pandemic, it was also the last. For Barnett, the intervening months have been introspective—even solitary. Last week, the 34-year-old artist released her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time, the fruit of 2020’s Joshua tree labors. Glittering with wry lyrics and spare instrumentation, Barnett’s 10 tracks have the raw, intimate feel of demos, marking a pivot from her standard silken-voiced ironic punk fare. Le Bon, for her part, spent lockdown in Wales, where she continued work on her sixth studio album, Pompeii, from a bedroom she hadn’t revisited for more than 15 years. This week, the 38-year-old artist released “Moderation,” an ephemeral, heady single off the forthcoming record. In honor their recent releases, we couldn’t resist a chance to reunite the pair. Below, Barnett and Le Bon sat down—in Joshua Tree, once again—for a chat about creative confidence, making music without an audience, and to reread their old texts. —MARA VEITCH.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO