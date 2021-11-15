ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!. There’s a new documentary on Barnett called...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'Things Take Time, Take Time' is Courtney Barnett's new mantra

Things Take Time, Take Time is the title of the new and third studio album from Australia's Courtney Barnett — and that name is doing a lot of work. It's both a mantra and a thesis statement for the new record, which was shaped by time in many ways: Time off from touring during the pandemic, time alone, even the way Barnett chose to "keep time" in her songs, using a drum machine.
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

Courtney Barnett Relinquishes Control

Courtney Barnett is a master of the minute: She’s the type to see — and sing about — “soy linseed Vegemite crumbs” or a house’s relics (“The handrail in the shower / A collection of those canisters for coffee, tea and flour / And a photo of a young man in a van in Vietnam”). These verbose, pithy observations comprise entire stories, with their long, winding lines always threatening to overlap a chord or bump into each other.
CELEBRITIES
liveforlivemusic.com

Courtney Barnett Shares “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” [Video]

Courtney Barnett returned on Tuesday with “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”, the final single from her upcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time. The third LP from the Australian singer-songwriter is due out on Friday via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists. The opening line of “If I Don’t Hear From...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Barnett
Rolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Announces 2022 Australian Tour Dates

As Courtney Barnett gears up to release her third solo album, Things Take Time, Take Time, this Friday, the critically-acclaimed Melbourne export has announced a run of local tour dates for March of 2022. Her first Aussie trek since January of 2020, the tour is set to see Barnett performing...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Courtney Barnett Proves Patience Is a Virtue on 'Things Take Time, Take Time': Album Review

It’s fitting that Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett opens her third album by staring out the window. Backed by an easygoing guitar strum and a simple drum machine pattern, “Rae Street,” the new record’s first single, blends humor and pathos with a laidback optimism as she details a lazy day spent gazing at the suburban humanity of her immediate neighborhood.
MUSIC
djmag.com

This new documentary explores the birth of Punjabi garage: Watch

A new documentary, co-produced by Yung Singh and Ministry of Sound's Cameron Barnfield, is set to explore the origins of Punjabi garage. Set to be fully unveiled on 19th November, The Birth Of Punjabi Garage will take a look at the sounds and figures of the Punjabi underground garage music scene, which started to develop from the late '90s, and trace it to current figures such as the Daytimers collective and Yung Singh himself.
MUSIC
dailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for SILENT NIGHT

From writer / director Camille Griffin, Silent Night is heading to theaters and will stream exclusively on AMC+ in North America on Friday, December 3rd. Here's a look at the brand new trailer:. "AMC+ and RLJE Films released today the key art and an all-new trailer for the darkly comedic...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Film Festival#Documentary#Dictaphone#Kodak#North American
Spin

Courtney Barnett and the Profundity of the Mundane

Patience is so much more than a virtue. Patience is also a skill. It’s something that can be sharpened and honed throughout the entirety of our lives to help realize our fullest potentials. We can use it to better understand all the important and non-important people that we allow into our worlds on a daily basis. To master patience is to master the self.
MUSIC
JamBase

Courtney Barnett Plays Live At Amoeba Records Hollywood

Courtney Barnett performed songs from her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, at Amoeba Records Hollywood. The solo set for The Independent 88.5 FM also featured a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” and was followed by an interview with the radio station. Barnett will release...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Shamir announces new LP ‘Heterosexuality,’ touring w/ Courtney Barnett (watch “Cisgender” video)

Shamir has announced a new album, Heterosexuality. It's the follow-up to his 2020 self-titled album and it's due out February 11. Strange Ranger's Hollow Comet produced it, and about it, Shamir says, "I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma. Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis."
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, Neal Casal Tribute, Jerry Garcia Band & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Gov’t Mule, Courtney Barnett, Amanda Shires, an all-start tribute to Neal Casal, Jerry Garcia Band, Joni Mitchell, Damon Albarn, Allen Stone, Nirvana and Rose Ganache. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
happymag.tv

In ‘Anonymous Club’, Courtney Barnett tells us how she really feels

In Anonymous Club, filmmaker Danny Cohen gives us an intimate look into the world of singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett as she comes to terms with stardom. Comprised of footage taken over a three-year period from 2018 to 2020, Danny Cohen’s film style is almost anthropological as we view Courtney Barnett in her element. With a combination of fly-on-the-wall and interview-style snippets, we follow Barnett through countless green rooms and stages whilst touring off the back of her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To” On Ellen

Courtney Barnett released a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, last week, and today she popped up on Ellen to perform one of the singles from it, “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.” It was Barnett’s second appearance on the show — she was previously on Ellen in 2015, when she did “Depreston” from her debut full-length. Check out the performance below.
CELEBRITIES
wfpk.org

Courtney Barnett shares one more new song before her album drops tomorrow!

We have been anxiously awaiting Courtney Barnett‘s latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which finally arrives tomorrow!. We’ve loved everything we’ve heard so far, from “Rae Street” to “Before You Gotta Go” to her former WFPK “listen hear” tune “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”. Now...
MUSIC
kcrw.com

Live from Anne’s backyard: Courtney Barnett

Intimate performances, fresh sounds, and candid conversations with a view. Hang onto your existential ennui, because our favorite purveyor of shredded riffs and incisive lyrics, Courtney Barnett, is back with a brand new album. The Australian artist popped by the Hollywood hillside backyard of KCRW Music Director Anne Litt to kick off our new, sun-kissed live performance series and grace us with some solo acoustic cuts from “Things Take Time, Take Time” and more — including her first ever performance of a new song.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Courtney Barnett’s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ subtly pulls post-lockdown heartstrings

Since the release of her 2018 sophomore record Tell Me How You Really Feel, Melbourne-based folk songwriter Courtney Barnett has kept her fans on the edge of their seats for over three years while awaiting her third LP. Most recognized by her distinctive vocal style — pairing beautiful melodies with moments of plain talking — and even quirkier lyricism (e.g. “The yard is full of hard rubbish, it’s a mess and/ I guess the neighbours must think we run a meth lab”), Barnett’s fanbase has had good reason to impatiently anticipate Things Take Time, Take Time.
MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Courtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon Are Back Together At Last

Courtney Barnett and Cate Le Bon have missed each other. The two rock artists—one hailing from Melbourne, the other from Cardiff—have crossed paths a number of times in their careers, but it wasn’t until a stint recording their respective albums last year in Joshua Tree that they connected for the first time. Given the pandemic, it was also the last. For Barnett, the intervening months have been introspective—even solitary. Last week, the 34-year-old artist released her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time, the fruit of 2020’s Joshua tree labors. Glittering with wry lyrics and spare instrumentation, Barnett’s 10 tracks have the raw, intimate feel of demos, marking a pivot from her standard silken-voiced ironic punk fare. Le Bon, for her part, spent lockdown in Wales, where she continued work on her sixth studio album, Pompeii, from a bedroom she hadn’t revisited for more than 15 years. This week, the 38-year-old artist released “Moderation,” an ephemeral, heady single off the forthcoming record. In honor their recent releases, we couldn’t resist a chance to reunite the pair. Below, Barnett and Le Bon sat down—in Joshua Tree, once again—for a chat about creative confidence, making music without an audience, and to reread their old texts. —MARA VEITCH.
MUSIC
Essence

Watch: Amazon Releases Trailer For New Comedy 'Harlem'

The series from Tracy Oliver stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson. The first trailer for Amazon Prime’s new comedy, Harlem, has been released. Created, directed and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the series follows four best girlfriends living in the famed neighborhood in Upper Manhattan as they attempt to navigate love, life, and their careers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy