ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WTA calls on China to investigate Peng Shui’s sexual assault accusation

By Vita Walton
houstonianonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon acknowledged that the tour may have little leverage to influence Chinese officials. “I’m not sitting here thinking I’m going to solve the world’s problems by any means,” he said. “But what I am here to do is we have an athlete who belongs to the WTA family and has come...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

WTA support of Peng Shuai an unprecedented challenge to China

Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association, understood the potential political and financial backlash his organization could face from the Chinese government, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision-making process, before making an unprecedented public statement this week that prioritized the safety of an athlete over the organization's business interests.
TENNIS
AFP

WTA boss threatens to pull out of China as concern for missing Peng Shuai grows

The head of the Women's Tennis Association said he is prepared to cut lucrative business ties with China if tennis star Peng Shui remains unaccounted for and her sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official are not investigated. WTA boss Steve Simon's comments on Thursday came after Tennis great Serena Williams called for an investigation into Peng's whereabouts. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on Chinese social media earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli -- who is in his seventies --  had "forced" her into sex and they had an on-off relationship. The claims, which brought the #MeToo movement into the highest echelons of China's ruling Communist Party for the first time, were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like Weibo platform and the 35-year-old has not been seen since.
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-WTA has plenty to lose in China stand-off over Peng

(Reuters) – China’s influence over the Women’s Tennis Association probably reached its zenith in 2018, when Shenzhen bagged a 10-year deal to host the WTA Tour finals with a breathtaking bid that doubled the prize pot to $14 million-a-year. Now its future in the country is in doubt over the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Daryl Morey
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Tennis-China’s Peng Shuai whose whereabouts are unknown after assault allegations

(Reuters) – Factbox on China’s Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault:. Born: Jan. 8, 1986 in Hunan, China. Grand Slam titles (women’s doubles): Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014. LIFE AND CAREER. * Began...
TENNIS
Axios

Cruz backs WTA's willingness to pull out of China over Peng Shuai

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) supports the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for its "unapologetic criticism" of the Chinese government and willingness to pull out of China over the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, the Texas lawmaker wrote in a letter this week. Why it matters: Peng, a two-time Grand Slam doubles...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments out of China over Peng

BEIJING (Reuters) -An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated on Friday as the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said it was prepared to pull its tournaments out of China over the issue, prompting an influential Chinese state media editor to criticise the organisation for using a “coercive tone”.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Chinese#Houston Rockets#The Boston Celtics#The Wta Tour
FanSided

WTA CEO and U.N. take a stand over Peng Shuai’s disappearance

WTA CEO and U.N. take a stand over the disturbing situation of Peng Shuai’s disappearance. The United Nations is the latest to call for answers on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, after she posted Nov. 2 on Weibo (Chinese Twitter) about being sexually abused by Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli at his home. The post was swiftly taken down and all information about Shuai has been censored in China, including blocking anything about her on CNN in the country (and any links to her Weibo account).
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy