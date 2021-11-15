WTA calls on China to investigate Peng Shui’s sexual assault accusation

The head of the Women's Tennis Association said he is prepared to cut lucrative business ties with China if tennis star Peng Shui remains unaccounted for and her sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official are not investigated. WTA boss Steve Simon's comments on Thursday came after Tennis great Serena Williams called for an investigation into Peng's whereabouts. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, alleged on Chinese social media earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli -- who is in his seventies -- had "forced" her into sex and they had an on-off relationship. The claims, which brought the #MeToo movement into the highest echelons of China's ruling Communist Party for the first time, were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like Weibo platform and the 35-year-old has not been seen since.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO