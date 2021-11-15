ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

We found the Amazon Echo Show 5 Bundle on sale plus other great deals

wfla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a plethora of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in full effect already, and in fact, there are so many quality products at great discounts that it can be tough to find the right ones for you, your...

SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
CNET

Weekend deals: Amazon Echo Buds 2, SodaStream, Fitbit and more early Black Friday deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are less than three weeks away, and that means a slew of early Black Friday deals are already up and running. We've been covering the full range of sales from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, but today we're taking a step back and highlighting a few deals you may have missed.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Showtime and Amazon Music Bundle Deal Offers 3 Months for $3

If you want to see if the ending of Dexter: New Blood will truly "blow up the internet", then Amazon is running a bundle deal that you will definitely be interested in. For a limited time, they're bundling 3 months of Showtime and 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited together for a ridiculous 99 cents per month.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Amazon selling two Echo Dots for the price of one in Black Friday deal

Amazon is gearing up for the annual shopping event that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday later this month, and the retailer is already offering customers some big discounts with its Early Black Friday Deals collection. If you're looking to upgrade the tech in your home, Amazon is here for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday deals 2021 – live: What to snap up in Amazon’s early sale plus Very, PLT and more

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining. For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off. In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on a 4K TV, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping! Read more: Best Amazon Black Friday deals available today Black Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowBest Black Friday toys deals to shop now
SHOPPING
AFTVnews

Amazon Echo Show 5 w/ Free Smart Bulb is on sale for $39.99 — New Lowest Price Ever!

Amazon has just dropped the Echo Show 5 w/ Free Smart Bulb to $39.99, which is 57% off its regular price of $94.98. This is the first time the Echo Show 5 has ever been available for this low, even without a free bulb, beating even its Prime Day price of $44.99. This sale is for the 1st-gen model but don’t let the fact that there is a newer model available discourage you from this deal because the two are nearly identical. The only improvement that the 2nd-gen model has is a 1080p 2-megapixel front camera, compared to the 720p 1-megapixel camera on the older model. If you’re wondering, both cameras can be blocked with physical shutters. The 1st-gen Echo Show 5 that is on sale actually has a 3.5mm audio out port which the newer model does not, so if you don’t plan to make many video calls with it, the older model is actually the better buy. Only the Sandstone (white) model is available with a free bulb at $39.99. You can get the Charcoal (black) model for the same price, but a bulb is not included. Lastly, the Certified Refurbished version of each color is $34.99, which is also a new all-time low.
ELECTRONICS
editorials24.com

Best Amazon Echo smart home and Fire TV devices and more are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It’s Alexa’s birthday! (Technically, it was yesterday on November 5). And to honor the ‘birth’ of the widely-used voice assistant (she’s turning six, by the way), Amazon has slashed prices on nearly all of its smart home devices, e-readers, Fire TV devices and more.
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Nintendo Black Friday deals include a Switch bundle, plus $20 discounts on select titles

Nintendo’s slate of Black Friday deals were announced on Monday, and include a Switch bundle and rare discounts on popular games starting Nov. 21. You’ll find them online at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and at local brick-and-mortar stores. The press release made no mention of availability issues, but you can expect consoles in particular to be hard to find this holiday as they have in years past.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
MLB
CBS News

Amazon gifts under $50, plus early Black Friday deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while it may seem a bit early to get in the spirit,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.
ELECTRONICS

