Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin is concerned that her husband may develop PTSD after the Oct. 21 accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while making his movie Rust in New Mexico. Baldwin discharged a gun he was told was safe to use, but it was loaded and the projectile struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins later died, while Souza was released a short time after he was treated at a nearby hospital. Baldwin and his family have been spending time in Manchester, Vermont, where Baldwin spoke to reporters on Saturday. Hilaria also spoke with the New York Post separately later that day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO