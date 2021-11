When it comes to snow in Connecticut, most people think of January through March as the snowiest period, but we've also had our share of snow in November and December. Alright, so if you take the entire winter as a whole, then I guess you could say that November and December are the pregame months for the bigger storms that we get from January on, but sometimes you can catch lightning in a bottle and a bomb cyclone, or some type of nor'easter slams into Connecticut during those two months.

3 DAYS AGO