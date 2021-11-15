ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

GoPro HERO10 Black Sees a $50.99 Discount, Shoot Fantastic 5.3K Videos and Look Great in Ever Adventure

By Uzair Ghani
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GoPro HERO10 Black action camera is currently seeing a $50.99 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $449. GoPro HERO10 Black Features 23-Megapixel Photos, 5.7K Video Recording, Waterproof Body and More for Just $449. It's safe to say that GoPro makes the...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
TrustedReviews

The Galaxy S20 FE is a bargain with this Black Friday discount

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has dropped to just £25 a month with 30GB of data on Three in Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get the 128GB Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £25 a month with no upfront cost.
TECHNOLOGY
manisteenews.com

This $249 GoPro bundle has everything you need for your next adventure

Sure, phones are great for photos, but when you need something a little more durable to keep up with all your adventures, you can’t go wrong with a GoPro. This GoPro bundle includes everything you need to capture both action and memories in HD quality, and you can get it on Black Friday at Walmart for $249.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Score a GoPro Hero 10 Black for $449, its lowest price yet

The latest GoPro is always a cool thing to play with, but the price tag associated with it is often a lot to swallow. This year the Hero10 Black was celebrated for its improved processor in Joshua Goldman's review, but even there it's clear the price is a little steep. Fortunately, we're in Black Friday territory, and that means there's deals on all of the latest tech. If you've been waiting for a price drop on this amazing action cam, you can now grab one for $449.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Gopro Accessories#Gopro Hero10 Black#K Video Recording#The Hero10 Black
TechRadar

Get a hoverboard with this fantastic $70 Black Friday discount

Early Black Friday deals from Best Buy are coming thick and fast, and this continues today with a great deal on the Hover-1 H1 hoverboard. The Hover-1 is an all-electric hoverboard with two 250w motors that can reach speeds up to 9mph. It has a 36v lithium-ion battery that provides a good nine-mile range for the Hover-1, and it also comes with a Bluetooth speaker. The Hover-1 usually costs $269.99, but Best Buy has cut the price to $199.99.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

There’s a great 15% discount on this hoverboard from Amazon

Amazon currently has some great early Black Friday deals like this 15% discount on the GeekMe Hoverboard with a go-kart seat. The GeekMe is an all-electric two-motor hoverboard with a stylish design, and it’s equipped with Bluetooth speakers and colourful LED lights. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, with a low battery warning light. The GeekMe usually costs £209.99, but Amazon has cut the price to £177.65.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
backpacker.com

Deal of the Week: GoPro Hero10 Black

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We don’t recommend strapping a camera to a bear, but if you were to do it, you’d probably want to use a GoPro. Even if your adventures are little less deadly, the GoPro Hero10 Black is one of the best on the market. It’s the latest and greatest from the action cam company, and can shoot up to 240 frames per second at 1080p. Even at the ultra-high resolution of 5.3K, it can shoot video at up to 60 FPS, which makes carving up the slope look buttery smooth in super slow motion. Get it straight from the source for $200 off its $599.97 MSRP. The only catch? You need a $49.99 1-year GoPro subscription to get the deal. The subscription includes a no-questions-asked camera replacement program (should you be able to break it) and unlimited cloud backup, which is good, because when you’re shooting at 5.3K, you chew up a ton of storage space.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Develop Your Own Video Games with This Discounted Training Package On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

Many of us out there are avid video game fans. We grew up playing different consoles, creating lifelong friendships with Mario, growing up with Call of Duty, and reconnecting with friends of Super Smash Brothers. And the passion always continues in the form of following new releases and playing new consoles. But, where do you take it from there? Some of us want to make our own video games.
VIDEO GAMES
The Next Web

These fantastic toys and puzzles at special pre-Black Friday prices are a steal

TLDR: These awesome holiday gift ideas are not only guaranteed hits…they also an extra 15 percent off for a limited time. Flash forward a month. You’re gonna be racking your brain for an incredibly cool holiday gift on a short timeline…and you’re going to think back to this moment. Right now. Because this is the moment you could have scratched a whole bunch of people off your gift list with all 10 of these super fun toys and puzzles featured in this pre-Black Friday sale.
SHOPPING
windowscentral.com

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes a GoPro Hero8 bundle on sale for $249

The GoPro Hero8 action camera continues to be a very popular pickup from GoPro, and today you can get a bundle that includes some nice extras on sale for just $249 at Walmart. This is about $100 off what this bundle normally goes for or what it would cost to get each piece individually. Even with holiday pricing that features the Hero8 on sale for $250 at some retailers, you'd still have to pay another $50 for the extras included in Walmart's bundle. No matter how you're looking at it, you're getting one of GoPro's best action cameras at a significant discount.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Huawei discounts several devices on Amazon for Black Friday

Huawei’s Canada Official Amazon Canada Store is offering early access to several worthwhile ‘Black Friday’ deals. The deals include discounts on wireless earbuds, smartwatches, routers and more. Here are the deals below:. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (day one deal $218) — $228, was $398. Huawei Watch Fit: now $98,...
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Hoover Up The Savings With These Black Friday Vacuum Discounts

A good vacuum cleaner is like wi-fi. If the product is in peak performance mode, life is easy-breezy and dust-free-sy — but when it starts to lose its power and slow down, it can throw your routine out of whack. However, unlike that borrowed modem, the vacuum is one household appliance that you have to replace when it starts sputter — and shelling out for a new model can really … well, it can really suck the life out your budget. (Womp, womp.)
ELECTRONICS
CNET

More Walmart Black Friday deals are now live: $89 AirPods plus price cuts on Samsung TVs, GoPros and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next phase of Walmart's month-long "Deals for Days" Black Friday sale is now live. After an early access phase that was just for Walmart Plus subscribers, the online sale is now open to all shoppers as of 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). The price cuts will hit Walmart brick-and-mortar stores on Friday, Nov. 12. We already knew quite a few of the deals coming to Walmart thanks to the retailer's newspaper-style ad scan, but the biggest headliner for today's batch of deals is the second-gen AirPods dropping to $89, their lowest price to date. That price has already been nearly matched by Costco, and more price matches could pop up throughout the day. We don't expect these will last long, so if you see the buy button pop up, you should definitely act quickly.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Even the GoPro Hero 10 is discounted for Black Friday 2021

If you need more than a smartphone to document your adventures, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to buy an action camera, especially since you have choices like this GoPro Hero 10 Black Friday deal from Amazon. There’s no shortage of GoPro deals from different retailers, but nothing beats being able to purchase the latest model of the popular action camera brand with a discount.
ELECTRONICS
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Black Friday deals include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, Ring Fit Adventure discount, more; start November 21st

It’s that time of year again when rampant consumerism fuels us all, and Nintendo’s rolling out discounts a-plenty to tempt our good will and wallets. Multiple games are seeing discounts, including a couple of the Switch’s more unique offerings. For all that’s been new this year, the star of the show is a familiar console bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalcameraworld.com

GoPro HERO7 Silver is under £200 in this early Black Friday deal

With lockdown coming to an end in some parts of the world, access to your favorite action sports is also starting to open up. If you can't wait to go mountain biking, rock climbing, water-skiing or more, but you'd also like to record your adventures, then you might want to snap up this tempting GoPro Black Friday deal. The GoPro HERO7 Silver is now only £199.99 at Argos- making it significantly cheaper than more recent GoPro models.
ELECTRONICS
yourchoiceway.com

GoPro Hero 6 Black Review

A review of the GoPro Hero 6 Black, an action camera that can record 4K at 60 frames per second. It's also waterproof and can be controlled by your voice. For £500 you’d expect an exceptional action camera, and the GoPro Hero 6 Black is exactly that. It delivers surprisingly stable, smooth footage with better colours and contrast than the Hero 5. Photos show a marked improvement, too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy