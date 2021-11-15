GoPro HERO10 Black Sees a $50.99 Discount, Shoot Fantastic 5.3K Videos and Look Great in Ever Adventure

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We don’t recommend strapping a camera to a bear, but if you were to do it, you’d probably want to use a GoPro. Even if your adventures are little less deadly, the GoPro Hero10 Black is one of the best on the market. It’s the latest and greatest from the action cam company, and can shoot up to 240 frames per second at 1080p. Even at the ultra-high resolution of 5.3K, it can shoot video at up to 60 FPS, which makes carving up the slope look buttery smooth in super slow motion. Get it straight from the source for $200 off its $599.97 MSRP. The only catch? You need a $49.99 1-year GoPro subscription to get the deal. The subscription includes a no-questions-asked camera replacement program (should you be able to break it) and unlimited cloud backup, which is good, because when you’re shooting at 5.3K, you chew up a ton of storage space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO