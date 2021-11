Raina Falcon, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly four and a half years, has been promoted to SVP of HBO Max publicity. She will continue to report to Karen Jones, EVP of communications at HBO and HBO Max. In her elevated position, she will build on her experience spearheading all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content. “Raina is an incredibly talented and dexterous communications executive,” said Jones in an announcement today. “Her expertise and strategic thinking have been essential to the success of Max Originals over the past year and a half since the launch of the platform.”...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO