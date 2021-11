Don't miss out on these deals — they won't return until spring 2022. How often do you go into the Sephora store for one to two things and end up leaving with a lot more and spending a lot more than you intended? Trust me, you are not alone. Good news is you don’t have to sacrifice your retail therapy or skincare regimens. We’re here to let you know that it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite beauty products at Sephora because their Holiday Savings Event is live now through November 15th. Check those medicine cabinets and makeup bags, make a list, and take advantage of these deals.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO