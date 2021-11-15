ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Cool again tonight....warming up through mid-week

By Derek Beasley
 4 days ago
FORECAST:

Expect another cool night across SWFL, but not quite as cool as Sunday night. Temps will dip into the 50s once again for most areas under mostly clear skies. Sunny skies and warmer weather can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a chance for showers on Thursday. Rain chances will continue Friday into Saturday before another cold front brings a return to drier and cooler weather to start next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

