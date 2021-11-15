The joy of Cam: Don’t overthink what’s happening, Carolina Panther fans. Just smile

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Cam Newton and the Panthers have agreed to terms to bring the veteran quarterback back to Carolina. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Just hours after it was reported that the Panthers were meeting with Newton, a deal has already been agreed upon. Newton's availability for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals isn't known yet, but he went through almost an entire camp with the Patriots this offseason and is expected to still be in decent shape. Newton was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011. Last year was the first year he had played anywhere besides Carolina. He got off to a blazing start in 2020, which was bolstered by a heavy rushing touchdown rate. At 32 years old, he probably won't be rushing as much as he did early in his career. But a pass-catching corps with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Tommy Tremble set him up for some success. Newton is a must-add in two-quarterback and superflex leagues but should probably remain on the waiver wire in single-quarterback leagues for now.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO