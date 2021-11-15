ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The joy of Cam: Don’t overthink what’s happening, Carolina Panther fans. Just smile

By Scott Fowler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when Cam Newton was a polarizing figure in the Carolinas. But that time is long past. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, and that was the case with Cam Newton. Panther fans — heck, even Panther non-fans — are monumentally grateful that Newton...

fantasypros.com

Cam Newton and Carolina Panthers agree to terms

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Cam Newton and the Panthers have agreed to terms to bring the veteran quarterback back to Carolina. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Just hours after it was reported that the Panthers were meeting with Newton, a deal has already been agreed upon. Newton's availability for this Sunday's game against the Cardinals isn't known yet, but he went through almost an entire camp with the Patriots this offseason and is expected to still be in decent shape. Newton was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011. Last year was the first year he had played anywhere besides Carolina. He got off to a blazing start in 2020, which was bolstered by a heavy rushing touchdown rate. At 32 years old, he probably won't be rushing as much as he did early in his career. But a pass-catching corps with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Tommy Tremble set him up for some success. Newton is a must-add in two-quarterback and superflex leagues but should probably remain on the waiver wire in single-quarterback leagues for now.
NFL
carolinablitz.com

What Cam Newton’s Return Means for the Rest of the Panthers’ Season

Humble pie tastes horrible. It is never easy to admit fault. Never easy to accept defeat or to concede anything to a rival or adversary. But at 4-5 and sliding, the Carolina Panthers didn’t have much of a choice but to grab a slice and eat it as they reached out to and resigned Cam Newton on Thursday.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Here’s what Cam Newton has been up to since he was last with the Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton’s surprising return to Carolina completes a circuitous route. After being released in March of 2020 by the organization that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011, Newton didn’t completely find success in his short time away from the Panthers, leading to Thursday’s official return when he agreed to a deal with quarterback-needy Carolina.
NFL
WBTV

‘Welcome back, baby’: Panthers fans celebrate Cam Newton’s return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers, fans quickly made their way to Bank of America Stadium to celebrate. “I knew once he was in here, he was going to sign that contract. I’m going to be standing right here just to clap for everybody to let them know they did a good job,” said Simon G. “Thank you Panthers organization, you guys did the right thing. We got Cam back, welcome back, baby!”
NFL
New York Post

Cam Newton’s Panthers return ‘ain’t no Cinderella story’

Cam Newton came back to the Carolina Panthers for one reason. Exclaiming that he’s been “floating” since the deal to return to his former team came together, Newton said that he was looking to join a contender with pieces around him to compete. While the Panthers are in last place in the NFC South at 4-5, they are in plausible playoff contention if he can facilitate a quick turnaround.
NFL
Cam Newton
Maya Angelou
Fox 46 Charlotte

“There’s no other place in football I’d rather be.” Cam Newton looks to bring the pride back to the Carolinas, giving away 50 Panthers tickets to fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton is looking to bring the pride back to the Carolinas. QB1 is ready to hear cheering fans once again at Bank of America Stadium, even offering up free tickets to dozens of Panthers fans. During a news conference on Thursday, Newton said he wants a fan base […]
NFL
WRAL News

Happy Panthers Fan: No matter what happens with Cam Newton, we'll always have Arizona

Rick Blaine: We'll always have Paris. We didn't have, we, we lost it until you came to Casablanca. We got it back last night. This Panthers' fan and middle-aged woman is well aware that happiness — the euphoric, mind-bending kind that makes you feel as if your body might explode and rainbows and stars come shooting out of a hole in the middle of your chest — is fleeting.
NFL
The Guardian

Superman returns: Cam Newton’s reunion with the Panthers was a joy to behold

The Carolina Panthers’ reunion with Cam Newton could easily have been a gimmick. The last time we heard from the quarterback formerly known as Superman, the New England Patriots had released him after he lost the starting battle with Mac Jones. The fact that it took until Week 10 for a team to take a chance on him felt ominous. Turns out the only ones who needed to be worried were the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
NBC Sports

What Belichick thought of Cam Newton's successful Panthers return

Cam Newton's NFL career has come full circle. The veteran quarterback made his (second) Carolina Panthers debut on Sunday, about two and a half months after the New England Patriots released him just before the regular season. Newton played just nine snaps against the Cardinals but made the most of...
NFL
247Sports

What Ron Rivera said about facing Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers in Week 11

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has always been a Cam Newton supporter after the two spent nine seasons together as the faces of the Carolina Panthers. And now that he is matched up against his ex-quarterback and team, Rivera was asked Sunday following his team's 29-19 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he keeps a file of plays he uses to try and combat Newton's strengths.
NFL
chatsports.com

Coach Matt Rhule knows 'full Cam' is what's best for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N .C. – Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he wants full Cam Newton, not Cam Newton lite. Nobody knows what that is better than former Carolina coach Ron Rivera, who on Sunday returns to Bank of America Stadium (1 p.m. ET, Fox) as the coach of the Washington Football Team, with Newton expected to make his first start in his second stint with the Panthers.
NFL
