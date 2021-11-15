ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Shots fired outside central Fresno bar, police say

 4 days ago

Police are investigating what led to a shooting outside a central Fresno bar early Monday morning.

It happened before 1:30 am at The Next Bar on Cedar and Shields Avenue.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the area and found shell casings in front of the bar.

Investigators say many people inside the bar took off as soon as they heard the gunshots.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to determine what happened.

One man hurt his ankle trying to run away. No one is known to have been shot.

