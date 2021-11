Holiday season is right around the corner! It’s the perfect time to sit back, eat as much warm and comforting food as you want, and read a good book (or manga!). But let me backtrack for a sec. I want to go back to the food bit because it’s usually a very important part of the holidays. In Mexico we don’t do Thanksgiving. So even though I know that food is a big part of it (yay reading!) I cannot speak from firsthand experience. But Christmas is another thing altogether. It’s full of sweet, savory, colorful dishes that make me want to stuff my face even though I might regret it later. Maybe.

