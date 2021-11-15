ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge to check on Jack Iredale ahead of Northampton replay

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has suggested he could make a series of changes ahead of his side’s FA Cup first-round replay against Northampton.

He revealed on the club website that Jack Iredale will be assessed after taking “a few whacks” at the weekend against MK Dons.

Defender George Williams is also being monitored after having his head stitched.

Bonner has been handed a boost by the return of Jack Lankester who returned to training and the winger could be an option on Tuesday.

Northampton will check on Jack Sowerby ahead of the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

The midfielder missed the Cobblers’ trip to Bristol Rovers with a niggle, meaning Jordan Flores could be expected to slot into central midfield again.

Aaron McGowan could also feature after making his return from injury as an unused substitute against Rovers.

The original tie between League One Cambridge and fourth-tier Northampton ended 2-2.

