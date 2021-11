BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three South Hills communities along Interstate 79 are planning to file a lawsuit against PennDOT over a plan to impose a toll to pay for bridge repairs. As political editor Jon Delano has learned, the suit alleges the state failed to follow its own procedures in approving the plan and the communities want it stopped in its tracks. When PennDOT announced a plan to toll Interstate 79 in the Bridgeville area to pay for bridge repairs, it came as a huge shock to residents, local businesses and officials. It turns out nobody at the state consulted with...

