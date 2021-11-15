ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton Keynes man who murdered wife by stabbing her 18 times jailed

By Jenna Outhwaite
buckinghamshirelive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milton Keynes man has been sentenced to prison for life after murdering his wife. Anil Gill, of Beresford Close, Milton Keynes has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his conviction of murder. The 47-year-old must serve a minimum of 22 years before he is eligible for parole. He...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

