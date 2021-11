A walk-off, game-winning field goal in the second overtime sent the Colorado Buffaloes home with a huge 37-34 win over the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon State, who has proven to be one of the better teams in the Pac-12 this season, provided a big challenge for the struggling Buffaloes. After we saw some signs of life in last week’s loss to the Oregon Ducks, the Colorado offense played its best game of the 2021 season. The Buffs finished with 392 total yards, with 222 coming on the ground, and zero turnovers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO