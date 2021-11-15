Oil production in Ghana set for decline in 2022

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in December according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Sadly, the Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see the lowest increase of just 7 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, continues to see explosive growth, an increase of 111 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 87 MMcf/d due to associated gas coming out of the ground along with oil.

