Energy Industry

Oil production in Ghana set for decline in 2022

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhana's oil production is set to decline in 2022 as a result of coronavirus-related restrictions, which deferred work programmes and other activities in 2020, the head of production at the country's state-owned oil company told S&P Global Platts. The West African...

www.primenewsghana.com

newscentermaine.com

Record oil production expected in December

MIDLAND, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, oil production slowed down, but as we move closer to 2022 and as technology improves, oil production is continuing to increase. It's getting to the point to where December 2021 will likely produce a record of 4.95 million barrels of oil per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: Shale NatGas & Oil Production Flirt with Record Highs

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in December according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Sadly, the Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see the lowest increase of just 7 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, continues to see explosive growth, an increase of 111 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 87 MMcf/d due to associated gas coming out of the ground along with oil.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#S P Global Platts#West African#Mmcf#Eni#Longdon#Explorer Kosmos Energy
connectcre.com

California Works to Phase Out Oil and Gas Production

California recently joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) launched at COP26, bringing together national and subnational governments committed to advancing a transition away from oil and gas production. Led by Costa Rica and Denmark, the alliance will help build momentum for states and nations working to phase out oil and gas production, and support efforts to build a clean energy economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

IEA Says End of Oil Price Rally in Sight as Production Recovers

(Bloomberg) -- The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said. Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

India Looks To Increase Oil Production By Selling Stakes In Oilfields

India, which imports around 80 percent of the oil it consumes, is looking to boost its domestic oil production and has reportedly asked its state-owned producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), to weigh a potential sale of majority stakes in two large offshore oil and gas fields. The Ministry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Exxon in Talks to Build Fourth Oil Production Rig for Guyana

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is in discussions with Dutch contractor SBM Offshore NV to build a fourth multibillion-dollar production unit to develop its Guyana oil discoveries, two people close to the negotiations said. The talks include the potential for some future platform assembly in Guyana, the people said. Guyana...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Ghana
Ghana
Economy
Economy
Africa
Africa
Industry
Industry
Dubai
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Cop26 summit: Countries launch alliance to phase out oil and gas production

Countries led by Denmark and Costa Rica have formed an alliance to help phase out the production of oil and gas to tackle climate change – but the UK is not involved.Announcing the alliance, Danish climate minister Dan Jorgensen said he hoped it would mark “the beginning of the end of oil and gas”, and invited other countries to join them.National and subnational governments Denmark, Costa Rica, France, Ireland, Wales Sweden, Greenland and Quebec are core members of the alliance, while Portugal California and New Zealand are associate members and Italy is supporting it as a “friend”.Core countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Denmark, Costa Rica agree at COP26 to phase out oil, gas production

Glasgow [UK], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): At the UN climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Thursday, Denmark and Costa Rica launched a first of its kind alliance of national and subnational governments committed to phasing out new oil and gas projects as part of their transition to renewable energy. "Our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Alliance Looking To Set Oil And Gas Production End Date

A new global alliance was formed during the COP26 summit looking to phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement goals. A new global alliance was formed during the COP26 summit looking to phase-out of oil and gas production to align with Paris Agreement goals. At the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 217,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 27.453 million bpd in October, but still fell short of the cartel’s share of the 400,000-bpd total output hike of the OPEC+ group. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate change: Wales pledges to stop licensed oil and gas production

Wales has joined a new global alliance of countries pledging to stop licensing oil and gas production in an effort to fight climate change. Ten national and regional governments have signed up in a move led by Costa Rica and Denmark. Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters said it showed...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Oil Demand Back at 2019 Levels and Set to Rise

The strong demand call by the top oil trader adds to bullish sentiments issued by production major BP Plc. The head of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, said global demand has recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels and is poised to go even higher early next year. Chief...
TRAFFIC
Metro International

Oil rises on surprise U.S. crude stockpile decline

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near-term travel demand picked up with COVID-19 pandemic curbs easing. Brent crude futures were at $85.22 a barrel by 0732 GMT, up 44...
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

MicroSectors™ Launches Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETNs

On Tuesday, REX Shares, LLC (“REX”) announced the launch of two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by Bank of Montreal (BMO) linked to the Solactive MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index (SOLOILT). The MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 3x Leveraged ETNs (OILU) and the MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (OILD) will start trading today on NYSE Arca.
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

The world will see its level of spare oil production capacity dwindle next year as jet fuel demand returns to pre- or near-pre-crisis levels, Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, said on Tuesday. "The industry's spare capacity, currently at 3-4 million barrels per day (bpd) is providing some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Frontiersman

Alaska North Slope production holding steady but some fields in decline

Alaska North Slope crude oil production showed small increases in October over September as colder weather set in, which made production facilities more efficient. Output was generally steady, if slightly down, in a year-over-year comparison against October 2020, according to Alaska Department of Revenue Nov. 1 production reports. Overall, the...
ALASKA STATE
OilPrice.com

UAE: OPEC+ Capable Of Raising Oil Production If There's Demand

The OPEC+ group has the capability to increase its crude oil supply to the market if there is demand, according to one of the key members of the coalition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has the capacity to boost its own crude oil supply to the market in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

