Gardening

Tips for caring for houseplants during the winter

By Lindsey M. Roberts
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because houseplants live indoors in a controlled environment for most — if not all — of the year doesn’t mean their needs don’t change with the seasons. “To hardcore hobbyists, gardeners and horticulturalists, we refer to any season that’s not the growing season as the dormant season,” says Chris Satch,...

