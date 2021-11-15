ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to upgrade your bathroom for less than $1,000

By Erin Chan Ding
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a year and a half of shutdowns, remote schooling and working from home, many of us have spent more time in our bathrooms — and more time dreaming of an all-out renovation. But despite the small size of a bathroom, a full makeover costs a significant amount of...

12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

This Is How Experts Clean Bathroom Tile

Though we’d all love our bathrooms to remain relaxing, grime-free spaces, the reality is that with regular use, these rooms can get downright dirty—fast. Especially if you have bathroom tile, the spaces where you go to get clean (like your shower) can go from dazzling to dingy thanks to the buildup of dirt, soap scum, and even mildew. Without the proper care and cleaning, dirty tiles can quickly turn your bathroom from a spa-like oasis to a room at the top of your deep clean list.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Tiny Homes of October designed to transform you into a hardcore sustainable architecture lover!

It’s my favorite time of the month – when I get to explore and dive into some pretty cool tiny homes! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in the month of October! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a tiny home built from an old shipping container – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
INTERIOR DESIGN
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
HOUSTON, TX
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

How to Share a Small Bathroom Without Losing Your Mind

No Space Too Small is a brand new column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk and managing everyday clutter to how to smooth the frustrations out of cooking in a galley kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

How To Choose Bathroom Wall Panels

Like a new British invasion, bathroom wall panels have been steadily making inroads from the United Kingdom to the North American market. They offer a less expensive and easier-to-install alternative to tile, which has been the go-to bathroom wall covering for so long it can actually look dated. Not so...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A One-Day, $94 Hack Gives a Basic IKEA MALM Dresser a Style Boost

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The great thing about IKEA furniture? Even if you’re not located near enough to an IKEA store for a shopping trip, you’re likely to find a number of pieces secondhand that are ready for a second life. That’s how Chi GB-Dumaka (@thegbresidence) found her IKEA MALM dresser, which she scooped up for a very reasonable £55 on Facebook Marketplace.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: Are white and gray passé for a kitchen remodel?

Gray has been glorious for almost a decade now. New homes, custom homes and remodels have used (and some might say overused) the gray-and-white combo as a go-to. Combined with modern architecture and interior design, gray is the workhorse of color. It’s neutral, soft, calm — and goes with everything.
INTERIOR DESIGN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Gorgeous Soaking Tub Designs for Your Bathroom

A bathtub can change the whole feel of a bathroom’s look. If you are one of those who would rather splurge on a soaking tub, then you are at the right place. We have curated a collection of some really beautiful soaking tubs, and each one of these is simply beautiful. There are some tubs that you can install in an indoor-outdoor bathroom or in the patio. We are sure you will enjoy looking at this collection, even if you are not planning to get a soaking tub anytime soon.
INTERIOR DESIGN

