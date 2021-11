It recently came to light that a series of problems with Windows 11 -- including apps such as Snipping Tool not working -- were caused by an expired certificate. Having determined the cause of the issues, Microsoft released a fix; the bad news being that it was only made available to Windows Insiders. Now the patch has been given a wider release and can be downloaded by all Windows 11 users as an out-of-band update.

