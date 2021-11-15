Just Announced! Journey is Coming to Albany and they Are Bringing A Friend!

Martin Scorsese will direct and produce a Grateful Dead biopic for Apple, with Jonah Hill starring as late bandleader Jerry Garcia. Hill will produce the yet-untitled film through his Strong Baby Productions company along with producing partner Matt Dines, Deadline reported. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who wrote the critically acclaimed American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, will handle the script. Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will serve as executive producers, along with Double E Pictures CEO Eric Eisner, Dead & Company manager Bernie Cahill and Garcia’s daughter, Trixie Garcia.
