Police say a Dubuque woman has been arrested for stealing a motorcycle this summer and crashing it while drunk, leaving her with serious injuries. 33 year old Codi Demaio of Dubuque was arrested Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated and driving while barred. Dubuque police responded to a motorcycle accident on August 7th on Roosevelt Street. Demaio was found laying in a ditch next to a motorcycle. Reports say that Demaio was face down, unconscious but breathing and was not wearing a helmet. After the crash, Demaio’s blood alcohol content measured at 0.153% — nearly twice the legal driving limit. Police reported that the motorcycle was stolen from Dubuque Harley-Davison on April 9th.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO