NFTs are, well, a controversial topic to say the least. There have been several attempts to bring its blockchain technology into the gaming space, and players haven’t reacted too well to any of them. While the technology certainly has potential (after all, it’s a way of doing something that no program before has ever done: let players “own” digital goods), there aren’t a lot of options for solid NFT-powered experiences on the market.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO