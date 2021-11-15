Back to summer camp, to being a kid

It isn’t every summer camp that has bunks named after the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda and slain Freedom Riders James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, but in part, that’s what led Amy Grappell to Camp Kinderland, a camp founded by Jewish activists in 1923 where all of the usual activities from hiking to putting on a play come with more than a dash of social conscientiousness. Grappell’s interest was piqued even more when she came to learn there were not just one, but two camps such as this in upstate New York when members of the Workmen’s Circle came to believe Kinderland was becoming too Communist-oriented in its early days and broke off to form their own Camp Kinder Ring across Sylvan Lake. Remarkably, both camps still exist to this day, as feisty as ever, though open to campers of every religion and race and “Kinderland,” which has been nearly a decade in the making, arrives when the lessons imparted to the young adults about caring for one’s fellow man and the impact their collective power can have are particularly resonant.

