For much of Gen Z, the Black Lives Matter movement was a personal introduction to the power of protest. As the murder of George Floyd sparked marches all over the world, many young people were feasting their eyes on a collective fight against injustice for the first time IRL. Though 2020's uprising was one of the largest and most far-reaching protests for the sanctity of Black life, the spirit of that uprising was sown for generations. Evidence that this spirit has been alive and well for decades can be found at Washington DC's famed historically Black college, Howard University.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO