ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Plans for new Jim's Steakout location are "dead"

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkyhV_0cx6mdfA00

A plan to bring a new Jim's Steakout location to the Town of Tonawanda is now "dead."

The project would have replaced the Adventure Landing mini-golf park on Sheridan Drive with a new Jim's Steakout, complete with a drive-thru.

When those plans were unveiled in October, some neighbors expressed concerns about the drive-thru's potential impact on local traffic.

But Monday morning, longtime owner Jim Incorvaia told Channel 7 News the project is no longer moving forward.

According to Adventure Landing's website, the mini-golf park and arcade are still operational.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda, NY
Lifestyle
Tonawanda, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Tonawanda, NY
Tonawanda, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Steakout#Channel 7 News#Adventure Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy