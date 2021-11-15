ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Remote work makes it easy to slip under the radar — here are 5 ways to identify future leaders in your company

By Martin Zwilling
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB6lo_0cx6mMqv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayvl9_0cx6mMqv00
Top performers don't wait to be asked; they get things started and involve others.

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

  • It can be difficult to both identify and demonstrate top performance in a remote workplace.
  • Leaders should look out for employees who go above and beyond and volunteer without being asked.
  • Top performers also see change as a positive opportunity to learn and prove themselves.

In my role as a business adviser, I'm hearing more and more about workers who seem to be doing less and demanding more. The current COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven more dependence on remote employees, makes it even harder for business owners, as well as aspiring new business leaders, to recognize and demonstrate exemplary performance in the workplace.

Top performers want to know how to stand out, and business leaders need to know how to better recognize and mentor aspiring superstars before they burn out, or move on to new opportunities. I agree with some excellent guidance on both fronts from a new book, "Impact Players," written by Liz Wiseman, an experienced adviser who teaches leadership to executives around the world:

1. They look broadly to do the job that needs to be done

We all recognize that most employees take a narrow view of their role, while future leaders and top performers look beyond their assigned role and tackle the real job that needs to be done. They build a reputation of being a flexible utility player, with the agility to adapt to changing needs.

One of the best ways to encourage this is to be a good communicator, both by letting people know what is happening, and really listening to other people. The days of a leader hiding in an office and working in isolation are gone. If you do that, you will soon be out of touch and out of time.

2. While others wait for direction, they step up and lead

Top performers don't wait to be asked; they get things started and involve others, even when they're not officially in charge. They lead or follow on-demand rather than by command. They don't assume that other people are in charge who will tell them when they are needed and what to do.

In leadership circles, this is often called "leadership from behind." Every business needs a collective leadership culture today, where anyone can step up to lead on the basis of their unique knowledge, without fear of retribution. Don't confuse assertiveness for leadership.

3. They focus on moving things across the finish line

Look for those obsessed with completion, rather than workers who measure their contribution by hours worked. Too many average workers operate on an avoidance mindset, taking responsible action, but when things get tough, they stall out or escalate issues up the management chain rather than taking ownership.

In my experience working with investors, I find their assessment of value in a business and an entrepreneur is all about results, rather than the idea or the technology. The best business leaders and business professionals are also ones who produce more results.

4. They see change as an opportunity to learn and adapt

Many employees interpret change as annoying, unfair, or threatening to their stability. Top performers interpret new targets and new rules as a need to recalibrate and refocus their efforts, as well as the business. The result is a culture of innovation, keeping the organization relevant and responsive.

Of course, you need to support this culture by providing continuous opportunities for training and industry updates, and coaching as well as feedback sessions. Show a real interest in their personal goals and aspirations, and make sure work goals are aligned.

5. They make heavy demands lighter and don't add to the load

The best players provide a lift, not by taking on other people's work but by being easy to work with. They bring a sense of equanimity that reduces drama, politics, and stress, and promotes a positive and collaborative work environment for everyone. They offer to help, rather than seek help.

In other words, you need mentally strong people in your organization, who are not prone to be victims and look for positives rather than negatives. When your mind is strong, you can handle the ups and downs of any business role and that strength carries others.

Finally, a key part of my message is that leaders need to learn how to recognize and mentor top performers before it is too late and team members leave in frustration. Top performers are not always the ones with flashy degrees, or the most knowledge and experience. They just need the proper mindset, work ethic, and focus to get more results in a rapidly changing business world.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
San Antonio Current

It Has Never Been More Important to Make Remote Work Effective

Remote work has become much more common due to Covid-19. That has presented Americans – and Texans – with both great possibilities and challenges. One of the biggest challenges is making remote work effective. This is one of the challenges we’re facing right now. There is no doubt that the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Business Insider

3 ways to keep your business on track to reach its long-term goals

It's easy for businesses to lose track of long-term goals during busy day-to-day work. Making specific goals, such as 'to grow by 25% a year' instead of just 'to grow,' can help. Ensure each employee and department understands their role in helping to meet company-wide goals. As a business owner,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Work Environment
TheConversationAU

Chance encounters in the workplace help build trust – so how do you replicate that online?

For many of us it feels like there’s no going back – at least not full-time. We’ve had working from home foisted upon us. We’ve worked through it. We don’t want to give it all up. Yes, there are employers who want everyone back into the office. Google, for example, plans to end its global voluntary work-from-home policy on January 10. But other employers are happy to let staff continue to work remotely. Australian software company Atlassian, for one, is insisting only that its employees come into the workplace four times a year. ...
INTERNET
travelexperta.com

How to Prepare Your Company for Remote Work

The COVID-19 virus, often known as SARS-CoV-2, has spread rapidly throughout the world. Companies worldwide have begun to respond to keep their employees, workplaces, and communities safe. It’s possible that remote work was not part of your original business plan. However, it will significantly impact the corporate environment, as corporations...
ECONOMY
cfodive.com

Navigating the future of work and company culture post-COVID

Accounting leaders today are looking at a whole new landscape in terms of the way we work and how we adapt to the future of office-life post-pandemic. Remote work has become the norm for most of America (and the world) in the past year and half. And for many, the transition was new, necessary and forced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
benefitspro.com

More companies tightening remote-work eligibility

New research shows that the number of companies willing to allow all employees to work remotely fell to 26% to 39% between March and September 2021 and 70% of survey respondents planned to institute policies that tighten up remote work eligibility and onsite requirements⁠—up from 60% in March. MRI Software...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Ways to Make Sure Your Entire Team Is Working Toward the Same Goals

As a business owner, you likely have several large projects in the works, a new product or service launch right around the corner, a few employee issues that need addressing, payroll due on Friday, and three customers who are past due on their payments-- and that is just a typical Tuesday. Despite your best efforts, juggling all of these tasks never really gets easier and before you know it, six months have passed and your company hasn't made a whole lot of progress on its goals.
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

Make Your Company A Great Place To Work

The best company to work for is one that shows their employees how much they appreciate them and the work they do. A good place to work is one that makes the employee feel energized, satisfied, engaged with their work, and in turn, provides them with opportunities for progress in their career. A lot of this can be influenced by the overall company culture.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

Cover Your Bases: Best Practices for Protecting Remote Work

Around the world, companies and institutions have had to upscale their virtual private networks (VPNs), adopt cloud-based workplace applications at record speed, and make several rapidfire decisions to better enable their teams. But this sudden transition to remote work has raised an important question: how can we effectively secure our remote workforces?
TECHNOLOGY
uscannenbergmedia.com

What does the future of remote work mean to you?

When contacted by Amazon in May, Julie Shi, a USC senior studying computer science, was thrilled to learn that she would be part of the company’s 2021 summer internship program as a software development engineer. But the excitement soon turned to disappointment when she was informed of a 10% pay cut the day before she started working.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Remote work is here to stay. Banks are still sorting out how to adapt.

Maybe it was the employee who tuned into video meetings while lounging on a backyard sun deck. Or perhaps it was one or two working from home who routinely called colleagues still in the office to check their mail. While banks quickly tackled the logistical challenges of setting up employees...
KEENE, NH
The Tech Report& LLC

Improve Your Remote Work Policy 5 Ways

Sound remote work policies not only improve accountability but also help avoid potential legal issues that might arise from remote work. The COVID-19 pandemic was a game-changer. It has changed and perhaps improved many things, including business. Most companies responded by offering work-from-home options to their employees in order to...
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

Top 4 Cyber Encryption and Malicious Threat Detection Under-The-Radar Companies that are Every CISO's Dream

CISOs are at the front of the enterprise security domain, leading their way into ever-changing, highly dangerous, and volatile cyberspace. The specialized job requires not only to oversee the security operations but be abreast with both the emerging threats and new warrior companies and startups providing solutions that traditional security companies may struggle to find.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

The future of work: How to negotiate salary remotely

Negotiating a salary for a new job can be a challenge when interacting remotely. Learn some strategies to make the most out of the experience. Negotiating salary for a new job or raises for a current job is often a challenge for workers and companies alike. It can be especially tricky without a face-to-face sit down whereby both sides can make an interpersonal case for what is sought versus what is offered. Even video conferences may lack that sense of diplomacy when it comes to establishing appropriate pay levels.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

295K+
Followers
20K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy