ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-chief of staff John Kelly said if Trump was a 'real man' he would've gone to the Capitol on January 6 to stop the rioters: book

By Oma Seddiq,John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yCAU_0cx6mLyC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALAov_0cx6mLyC00
White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on October 5, 2017.

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

  • Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly slammed his ex-boss as the January 6 insurrection took place.
  • "If he was a real man, he would go down to the Capitol and tell them to stop," Kelly told ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
  • Karl details their conservation in his new book, which comes out Tuesday.

John Kelly, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, did not mince words about his ex-boss as rioters violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, according to a new book.

"If he was a real man, he would go down to the Capitol and tell them to stop," Kelly said of Trump to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl during a phone call as the insurrection was taking place.

The conversation comes in Karl's forthcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," which will be published Tuesday. Insider obtained an early copy of the book.

Kelly added that he believed the riot — led by Trump supporters while Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election win — was enough to invoke the 25th Amendment, a process to remove a president unable to fulfill their duties.

"If I was still there, I would call the cabinet and start talking about the Twenty-Fifth Amendment," Kelly told Karl, referring to the ability of the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet members to remove a president from office. Despite bipartisan calls to remove Trump at the time, then-Vice President Mike Pence opposed the effort.

Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, served as Trump's second chief of staff from mid-2017 to early 2019. Since his departure from the Trump administration, Kelly has been critical of Trump at times. In the aftermath of the insurrection, Kelly said that Americans needs to "look infinitely harder at who we elect" as president in the future.

On January 6, Trump repeated his baseless election claims at a rally, roughly an hour before his supporters stormed the Capitol. After the rioters breached the building, Trump tweeted an attack at Pence over his refusal to decertify the 2020 election results, which the vice president had no constitutional authority to do. As police officers and rioters continued to clash, Trump sent two tweets calling people to "Stay peaceful!" and for "No violence!"

Hours later, Trump tweeted a video of himself continuing to peddle false election claims and telling the rioters to "go home." He also told the rioters that he knew their "pain" and thought they were "very special."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1242

Michael Caisse
4d ago

Why would Trump have done that John? I believe the evidence will show that Trump was a key perpetrator of the Jan 6 attack on America.

Reply(278)
240
Willie Johnson
4d ago

Saying “if Trump were a real man” is like saying “if a frog had wings”. Not real, was never was real, and not going to happen. 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(71)
171
Bryan Burling
4d ago

why would he stop it he's the one that called all his supporters there I'm Twitter he tweeted out for them to be there to stop the steel otherwise they would not have been there they were there because Trump told them to be there on January 6th they didn't just show up there on their own Trump was behind it all why would he stop it?

Reply(65)
109
Related
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's Melting Hair Dye 'Freak Show' Made Even Donald Trump Flinch

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani's face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized that Donald Trump's presidency was over.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Texts Show Kimberly Guilfoyle Bragged About Raising Millions for Rally That Fueled Capitol Riot

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for former President Donald Trump and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr., boasted to a GOP operative that she had raised $3 million for the rally that helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News#Cabinet#Marine#Americans
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Murdoch Has the Power If He Wants Trump to Move On

Rupert Murdoch told News Corp.’s shareholders that former President Donald Trump needs to get over himself. “The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” he said at Wednesday’s annual meeting. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

295K+
Followers
20K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy