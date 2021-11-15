ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mark Meadows locked Rudy Giuliani out of the White House for disrupting Trump's debate prep with claims about Hunter Biden: book

By Eliza Relman, John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a "Save America Rally" near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Mark Meadows blocked Rudy Giuliani from entering the White House in September 20.
  • The White House chief of staff thought Giuliani's focus on Hunter Biden was distracting the president.
  • Giuliani was locked out of the White House until he called Trump directly to request entry.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows blocked Rudy Giuliani, then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, from entering the White House in September 2020 to prevent him from disrupting debate prep meetings.

Meadows thought Giuliani's single-minded focus on Hunter Biden was distracting the president during his presidential debate prep, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl writes in his forthcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," an advance copy of which was obtained by Insider.

Giuliani advised Trump to repeatedly attack Joe Biden's son over his work for a Ukrainian energy company and accuse Biden of altering US foreign policy to benefit his son.

"Rudy was being a disruptive force," an adviser, who also attended the meetings, told Karl. "No matter what we were talking about, all he wanted to do was talk about Hunter Biden."

But, Karl noted, Giuliani was "saying exactly what Trump wanted to hear."

After one debate prep session, Meadows had had enough.

"I'm not going to let Rudy in the building for any more of these," Meadows told Trump advisor Chris Christie and campaign manager Bill Stepien. "We're not going to get anywhere if he continues to be here."

Meadows took Giuliani's name off the list and the former New York mayor was turned away at the White House gate when he arrived the next day at 2:30 pm for another debate prep meeting. But Giuliani got back into the White House that evening after he called Trump directly and the president had his secretary clear him for entry.

A spokesperson for Giuliani didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

gayle goss
4d ago

I can just imagine the kind of circus that was going on in there..like a bunch of overgrown kids not knowing what to do with themselves except reck havoc

Viva Satire !
4d ago

Reportedly Rudy Giuliani attempted to sneak by Secret Service Agents, but was detected by his trail of black hair dye and sweat.

Lindsay Hobbs
4d ago

My God, these people are unbelievably stupid. How was Rudy Giuliani ever a prosecutor?? Did he not guzzle hard liquor all day at that point?? It was like a bunch of 8 year olds were running the WH, all of them guzzling Monster energy drinks and eating Sour Patch Worms, screaming "I know you are but what am I?" when they yelled immature insults like "you're a stupid poopy-head!". Elect a 🤡 expect a 🎪.

Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's Melting Hair Dye 'Freak Show' Made Even Donald Trump Flinch

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani's face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized that Donald Trump's presidency was over.
POTUS
The Guardian

Trump’s allies think they can defy the Capitol attack panel. History suggests otherwise

Donald Trump’s extraordinary claim of executive privilege as a former president to prevent any of his aides and agents from testifying before the House select committee to investigate the 6 January attack on the US Capitol rests on the premise that the privilege resides with a president even after he leaves office. Trump is asserting that the position of former president is a recognized constitutional office with permanent rights and privileges. President Joe Biden, the incumbent president who rightfully holds executive privilege, has waived that privilege from covering the relevant documents and potential witnesses Trump wishes to keep secret and silent.
POTUS
Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
