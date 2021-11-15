Adam Driver said he's 'not anxious' to return to Comic-Con after fan experience last time

Adam Driver. John Pillips/Getty

Adam Driver did not like his one and only experience at Comic-Con.

He was told he would have to wear a disguise if he wanted to leave his hotel room.

"I'm not anxious to go again," he told Graham Norton.

The actor recalled what happened when he went to the annual comic book fan convention for the buildup to the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," in which he played Kylo Ren, in a recent visit to "The Graham Norton Show" to promote his latest movie "House of Gucci."

"I didn't know the rules of Comic-Con," Driver told Norton. "I got in at the hotel at two in the morning ... And I'm like, 'Maybe tomorrow I'll go get a coffee.' And they're like, 'Oh no, you can't get a coffee.' I'm like, 'Well, maybe I'll get a coffee in the hotel.' They're like, 'No, you can't get a coffee in the hotel.'"

"The Force Awakens." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Unaware that there were thousands of people camped out around the hotel he was staying at to celebrate the first release of a new "Star Wars" movie in a decade, Driver said he was told he could either put on an Iron Man or Darth Vader mask if he wanted to leave the room, "so nobody knows who you are," he explained.

But staying in his room didn't keep him from the dedicated "Star Wars" fans.

"I opened my window because I'd been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do," Driver said, "and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the 'Star Wars' theme on repeat because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary."

Driver said it's unlikely we'll see him at a Comic-Con again: "I mean, it's nice... I'm not anxious to go again."