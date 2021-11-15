State police, Coast Guard search for 2 missing boaters in Delaware River

State police and the Coast Guard are searching for two missing boaters in the Delaware River.

According to officials, three boaters were in a 19-foot boat when it capsized Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe the storm and the 30 to 40 mph winds that came with it could have been factors.

Authorities are also concerned about hypothermia given the drop in temperatures after the storm.

The third person in the boat was rescued near the former Sunoco Eagle Point Refinery.