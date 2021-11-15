ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schneidermann: Factions fraction U.S.

James Madison — if he were still living — should be proud of the way Congress is working, or not working. Our fourth president was a chief architect of the Constitution. He arrived early in that summer of 1787, well before a quorum of fellow delegates arrived. While he waited, he...

Disch: Questioning leaders' abilities

Within the past couple months I’ve read two articles by different writers who have questioned the abilities of political leaders of our nation. The first article was by Dr. Greg Ganske, a retired surgeon who represented Iowa for four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ganske recalled a memory...
Faction: The Founders’ original sin

It has long been a truism that the strength of the Republican party lies in its head and the strength of the Democrat party lies in its heart. The Republican mind says that democracy can only be maintained when the nation preserves liberty and safety for persons and property and promotes economic initiative. It does this by administering the great preponderance of government close to the needs and wants of the people and by deregulating commerce. This happens in the home when parents supervise children closely while also allowing as much freedom for them as they can responsibly handle.
Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Republicans Are Sure to Make Life Hell for Democrats If They Win Back Congress

Soon after he was censured Wednesday for posting a deranged murder fantasy about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar—whose own family members describe him as “unhinged” and a “sociopath”—retweeted the offending video and a “Gosar life” meme depicting him in a gold chain and sunglasses. In doing so, the Arizona congressman embodied the essence of Donald Trump’s GOP: a party both dangerous in its extremism and pitiable in its idiocy, united not around a serious governing philosophy but around trolling and the accumulation of power.
House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
