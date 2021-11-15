Schneidermann: Factions fraction U.S.

It has long been a truism that the strength of the Republican party lies in its head and the strength of the Democrat party lies in its heart. The Republican mind says that democracy can only be maintained when the nation preserves liberty and safety for persons and property and promotes economic initiative. It does this by administering the great preponderance of government close to the needs and wants of the people and by deregulating commerce. This happens in the home when parents supervise children closely while also allowing as much freedom for them as they can responsibly handle.

