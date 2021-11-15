ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban Launch Operation Against IS In Southern Afghanistan

By AFP News
 4 days ago
The Taliban said Monday at least four Islamic State operatives and two civilians were killed in a crackdown on the group's hideouts in southern Afghanistan after a recent increase in bloody attacks. The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan -- the local chapter of the jihadist group -- started around midnight...

Clearing Afghanistan's landmines one careful step a time

Weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, families who fled the fighting in one southern village returned home to find something strange: the cricket ground had been circled in rocks painted red and white. White, it turned out, meant it was safe for children to play. But red signalled buried landmines and other ordnance -- the explosive remnants of war that have killed or maimed tens of thousands of Afghans over the past four decades. The village of Nad-e-Ali in Helmand province became a front line in the final days of the war between the Taliban and Western-backed government forces in Kabul. It was besieged for two months until the Islamists took control of the country in mid-August.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian militant organisation.  Her daughter Maria Rashmawi told reporters Wednesday's sentencing was "important because the uncertainty of the last months led to a lot of anguish and it was very hard to bear."
WORLD
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
