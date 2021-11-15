ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

W. 10th St. only running one direction Monday between Cranberry St. & Raspberry St.

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fy6zw_0cx6k9FT00

On Monday, cars and trucks will only be able to go one direction on W. 10th St.

According to the City of Erie, the emergency sewer system is being repaired from now until 3 p.m. This will close the eastbound lanes of W. 10th St. from Cranberry St. to Raspberry St.

Overnight rollover takes place on Edinboro and Bargain Road

Vehicles can still travel west on W. 10th St. while the City makes the repairs.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Finishing touches now complete on bandwagon mural project

The finishing touches on a public art mural are complete. Artist Antonio Howard and several members of the community painting murals on the city’s bandwagons. Howard and his wife collaborating with people of all ages to show what the artistic process is like. The City of Erie’s Marketing Strategist says the outcome of the project […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dohler Cottages in North East up for auction on Saturday

A lakefront property that’s been hosting families for 50+ years is going up for auction. Dohler Cottages in North East is being auctioned to help clear the property before it becomes a 20 plot real estate development next spring. The shells of the cottages and all the items inside will be up for auction. The […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Northwestern School District temporarily moving to virtual learning

Northwestern School District is moving to virtual learning temporarily due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district. The school district announced on its Facebook page Thursday evening that schools in the district will move to virtual learning starting Friday, Nov. 19th. All extracurricular activities are canceled and will resume Saturday. Students will […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Erie, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie County Executive-Elect holds meeting with transition team members

Erie County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis announced on Thursday his plans to examine the operations of Erie County Government to make recommendations for the incoming administration. Brenton Davis and members of his transition team gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center and answering questions about his next steps as County Executive-Elect. Davis says he wants to learn […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie City Council OKs $32 million in American Rescue Plan funded projects

Erie City Council moves ahead with plans for a large portion of Erie’s American Rescue Plan funding. Council approving a pair of resolutions allocating more than $32 million from ARP. About $15.1 million will go toward projects including the acquisition of blighted buildings and housing rehab. Priorities also include the development of the urban core […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community gathers for ribbon cutting ceremony at Flagship City Food Hall

People in Erie got a taste of what to expect when the city’s first food court opens. Folks gathered at Flagship City Food Hall Thursday night for a ribbon cutting. It’s been nearly three years since construction on the downtown facility. Nine vendors make up the food court serving up something for everyone. “We talked […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction#Raspberry#Cars#Bargain Road Vehicles#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Toys for Tots hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at Millcreek Mall plaza

A partnership is renewed for the fourth straight year to make sure kids have presents under the tree this holiday season. Toys for Tots and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted the “Stuff the Bus” event at the Toys for Tots headquarters in the Millcreek Mall plaza until 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Anyone can donate […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie Police Department looking to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The Erie Police Department could potentially receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan money. Chief Dan Spizarny presented a plan in front of Erie City Council to use $14,419,000 to add new officers and more equipment party due to staffing shortages. $6,000,000 would go towards adding six new officers who have specialized training […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Autopsy underway for victim of Wed. night shooting on E. 13th St.

City of Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a woman’s life. According to EPD, the shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was a 33-year-old woman who has not yet been identified. The victim was reportedly sitting in the passenger […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mayor Joe Schember signs proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday

Erie mayor Joe Schember joining forces with Erie’s Downtown Partnership to encourage people to think local and think downtown for their holiday shopping. Mayor Schember signed a proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are responsible for 65% of the new jobs created in the country […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Brewerie at Union Station host annual PRSA-NWPA awards

Thursday night marked a celebration at the annual PRSA-NWPA Awards. The event making a return Thursday evening at the Brewerie at Union Station. The awards celebrating excellence in marketing and communications. Awards are given for best ad and marketing campaigns, as well as several awards for individuals who excel in their fields. Included on that […]
YourErie

U Pick 6 Tap House back open to serve community

A restaurant that has been downtown for more than 10 years has reopened their doors this week. The Tap House has returned to serving the community. After being closed all summer for renovations, U Pick 6 Tap House is now open for lunch and dinner. The owners wanted to give the restaurant a more updated […]
RESTAURANTS
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 187 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 187 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County on Nov. 16. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 33,037, with 557 total deaths. Since Monday’s initial report of county reinfection case data that dated back to the beginning of the pandemic, Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy