W. 10th St. only running one direction Monday between Cranberry St. & Raspberry St.

On Monday, cars and trucks will only be able to go one direction on W. 10th St.

According to the City of Erie, the emergency sewer system is being repaired from now until 3 p.m. This will close the eastbound lanes of W. 10th St. from Cranberry St. to Raspberry St.

Vehicles can still travel west on W. 10th St. while the City makes the repairs.

