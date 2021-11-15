ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26 Is a ‘Wake-Up Call' and Energy Industry Needs to Face Reality, Says OPEC's Barkindo

By Anmar Frangoul, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe secretary general of oil producer group OPEC has said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was "definitely a wake-up call." Looking forward, Barkindo was firm in his belief that fossil fuels would be important in the years ahead. The secretary general of oil producer group OPEC has said...

24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
Wisconsin Examiner

Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.  The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TheConversationCanada

Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
spglobal.com

OPEC to stay 'cautious,' with oil market surplus coming in December: Barkindo

OPEC will 'do whatever is necessary' to protect global recovery. The global oil market will flip from deficit to surplus in December, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Nov. 16, which is why the group and its allies must proceed conservatively with production policy decisions going forward. Not registered?. Receive...
FXStreet.com

OPEC's Barkindo: Oil supply surplus is already beginning in December

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that they have an interest to ensure that the global economic recovery continues, as reported by Reuters. Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to these comments. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $81.30, rising more than 0.5% on a daily basis.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s spin did not live up to reality at Cop26 – this was no triumph for ‘global Britain’

“Even the most pessimistic commentator will tell you that the goal of restricting the growth in temperatures to 1.5C, is still alive,” Boris Johnson said in his response to the Cop26 summit. A conference that ended in what he believes is a “game-changing agreement”.As usual, his spin did not quite match up to reality. True, the Glasgow conference was a triumph of UK diplomacy; herding almost 200 countries to the same place was never going to be easy and might have eluded another host. The UK managed it – even if Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president, broke with protocol...
wincountry.com

OPEC says high energy prices to dampen Q4 demand

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 due to high energy prices, although the group stuck to its prediction of robust growth to above pre-pandemic rates in 2022. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a...
Axios

Obama's COP26 wake-up call

GLASGOW, Scotland — Depending on the final outcome of COP26, former President Obama's stemwinder of a speech here on Monday, along with other appearances through Tuesday, will either be viewed as successful calls to action or insufficient for moving climate negotiators who are too entrenched in their positions. Why it...
world-nuclear-news.org

Message: Nuclear industry calls for successful conclusion to COP26

World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao y León has called for more action, not more rhetoric, to come out of the ongoing COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. In a video address, she said the important role nuclear energy plays in combatting climate change still needs more recognition. A transcript of her video message follows.
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
WIBC.com

Bucshon Says Calls Hypocrisy in Green Energy Projects

WASHINGTON--While many Hoosiers are worried about how they will afford their heat this winter, Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), says Democrats and some Republicans have priorities that put people in other countries first, with plans to outsource green energy projects. “My constituents in Indiana are experiencing rising inflation, paying gas prices...
Forbes

A Hydrogen Breakthrough That Works Like ‘A Coal Mine In Reverse’

As COP26, the UN’s 26th climate change summit, just confirmed, hydrogen is critical to decarbonizing the planet. According to the International Energy Agency, demand should increase six-fold over the next 30 years in our pursuit of net zero carbon emissions. To meet the demand, something has to change. "The global...
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
