A report on the outlook for the chemicals industry in 2022, just published by Deloitte, notes that a critical area of focus for most US chemical companies next year will be sustainability and decarbonization. Hmm. I think we’re already there, guys. Sustainability was front and center in many of the conversations I had last month at Fakuma, the plastics processing trade show in Friedrichshafen, Germany. In fact, it was almost all that the chemicals companies and materials suppliers wanted to talk about with the media, at least. For one, Deborah Sondag, Senior Marketing Manager, Specialty Engineered Materials, at Avient was single-minded in steering the conversation to the ways in which Avient has embraced sustainability.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO